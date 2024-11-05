Savannah's Hughes Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Riley Hughes of the Savannah Ghost Pirates

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Riley Hughes of the Savannah Ghost Pirates is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 28-Nov. 3.

Hughes scored two goals and added three assists for five points in three games last week.

The 24-year-old had a goal in a 4-1 win against Orlando on Wednesday, picked up a goal and an assists in a 5-2 victory at Greenville on Friday and dished out a pair of assists in a 4-2 triumph over Atlanta on Saturday.

Under contract to Charlotte of the American Hockey League, Hughes leads ECHL rookies with five goals and 10 points in six games this season. He has also skated in one AHL game with the Checkers.

A native of Westwood, Massachusetts, he made his pro debut last year with Iowa posting four points (3g-1a) in 12 games with the Heartlanders.

Prior to turning pro, Hughes totaled 37 points (12g-25a) in 141 career collegiate games at Northeastern University and Ohio State University.

On behalf of Riley Hughes, a case of pucks will be donated to a Savannah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

