Wichita's Stinil Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

November 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Michal Stinil of the Wichita Thunder has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for October. It is the second time in his career that he has received the monthly honor.

Stinil scored seven goals, added five assists and was a +9 in five games during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 25-year-old tallied at least one point in each of his five games, and had four multi-point performances. Stinil had four points (1g-3a) on Oct. 25 against Tulsa and three points (2g-1a) on Oct. 26 against the Oilers. He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 27 and was one of four recipients of the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month award.

A native of Decin, Czechia, Stinil leads the ECHL with eight goals and 14 points in eight games for the Thunder this season.

Stinil has recorded 190 points (84g-106a) in 192 career games with Wichita while also skating in two career games with San Diego of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Stinil posted seven points (2g-5a) in 18 career games at American International College.

