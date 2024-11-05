Florida Everblades Announce Military Jersey Auction

November 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will host a virtual auction on the DASH app for game-worn Military Night Jerseys this week. The auction will open on Wednesday, November 6th at 10:00 AM. All net proceeds from this virtual auction will be donated to National Coalition For Patriots. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Everblades will be sporting the specialty jerseys on Saturday, November 9th at 7:00 PM for Military Night, presented by National Coalition For Patriots at Hertz Arena as they face the Orlando Solar Bears. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

Cole Moberg #2 Sean Allen #4 Jordan Sambrook #6

Santino Centorame #8 Isaac Nurse #11 Logan Lambdin #7

Craig Needham #13 Carson Gicewicz #15 Andrew Fyten #12

Ben Brar #18 Mike O'Leary #19 Colton Hargrove #17

Riese Zmolek #21 Alex Kile #23 Oliver Chau #20

Kyle Betts #26 Connor Doherty #28 Kyle Neuber #24

David Tendeck #30 Will Cranley #31 Adrien Bisson #29

Jesse Lansdell #34 Colin Theisen #43 Cam Johnson #33

Jeremie Biakabutuka #55 Swampee #00 Kris Myllari #44

Everbabe Everbabe Everbabe

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 PM on Saturday, November 9th. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 PM on Saturday, November 9th. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 PM on Sunday, November 10th.

The jersey will be autographed by the player if available unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. We will contact all the winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup.

The next home game for the Everblades will be Friday, November 8th at 7:30 PM against the Orlando Solar Bears.

