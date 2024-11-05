Rush to Remember Lt. Col. Matthew Anderson on Saturday

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, will recognize Lt. Col. Matthew Anderson during the first intermission at this season's Veterans Appreciation game on Saturday, November 9th at The Monument Ice Arena.

On August 5th, 2024, Anderson lost his life after being struck by a drunk driver while pumping gas after a family outing in Castle Rock, Colo. near Buckley Space Force Base where he was assigned.

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Kyle Anderson, "Macho" graduated from Rapid City Stevens High School in 2004. Matt received a scholarship to play football at South Dakota State University, donning the number 41. Following the completion of his Aeronautics Education degree, he made the decision to leave SDSU early to join the Air Force.

Following graduation from Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT), Matt was assigned to the F-15C. Despite great hands and excellent progression, Matt then chose the path to the U-28A and Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC). While accumulating thousands of combat hours and successful missions, his acclaimed flying acumen and proven combat leadership skills propelled him to be hand-selected to lead the U-28A Weapons Instructor Course. While there, he thrived in his most cherished role, integrating warfighter communities and mentoring young pilots and combat systems officers to achieve their highest potential.

He was selected as Air Force Materiel Command's U-28A Command Chief Pilot (CCP), assigned to the 661st Aeronautical Systems Squadron in Denver. There, he led efforts to design, test and validate cutting edge and combat critical equipment, tactics, and procedures for a broad range of Special Operations Aircraft. After promotion to Lieutenant Colonel, he became the squadron Director of Operations. Matt's battlefield accomplishments and pilot skills knew few rivals, but his military aviation legacy will remain one of a superbly skilled and selfless leader who worked tirelessly to ensure he left those around him more prepared to handle his nation's call to arms.

While Matt put his all into his military calling, he cherished his time with his family. Matt left behind his loving wife of almost 13 years, Allie Houser and four devoted children River, Jolene, Aksel and Welzie Kyle. He grew up in a blended family that he was very close with, Todd (Mimie) Hall, Jill Anderson, Jamie Anderson (Shanna), Tara (Tyler) King, and Josh Boos; his parents, Wayne and Sandy Anderson of Rapid City; and many nieces and nephews that he considered siblings including Marisa, Connor and Megan King; Taylor Boos; Dylan, Laurin, and Evan Hall; Jared and Leah Anderson; Amanda, Lauren and Sydney Anderson.

Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet, is Saturday, November 9th. Tickets can be purchased at www.rapidcityrush.com or by calling the Rush front office at 605-716-7825.

