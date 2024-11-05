Grizzlies Weekly: Homestand Continues at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies' host the Tahoe Knight Monsters for the first time ever on Saturday, November 9th at 7:10 pm and Sunday, November 10th at 3:10 pm.

Last weekend the Grizzlies split a two-game series against the Allen Americans. Utah won 5-1 in the home opener on November 1st as they were led by Neil Shea, who had 1 goal and 2 assists. Gianni Fairbrother had a goal and a +3 rating in the home opener. Briley Wood had 1 goal and 1 assist on Friday. Allen defeated Utah 6-4 on November 2nd but in the loss Grizzlies captain Gianni Fairbrother had a big night, scoring 2 goals and 1 assist.

Neil Shea was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on November 4th. Shea has a goal in all 5 games for Utah to start the 2024-25 season. Shea leads Utah with 8 points (5 goals, 3 assists). Luke Manning leads Utah with 6 assists this season.

The Grizzlies will host Pucks and Pups on Saturday, November 9th. You can purchase a ticket for your dog and bring them to the game. There will be dog themed festivities throughout the night. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games Last Week

November 1, 2024 - Allen 1 Utah 5 - Neil Shea led Utah with 1 goal and 2 assists. Adam Scheel saved 25 of 26 in the win. Cade Neilson and Briley Wood each scored their first pro goals. Wood had 1 goal and 1 assist. Mick Messner and Gianni Fairbrother each added a goal.

November 2, 2024 - Allen 6 Utah 4 - Gianni Fairbrother had 2 goals and 1 assist to lead the Utah attack. Reed Lebster had 1 goal and 1 assist. Luke Manning and Mick Messner each had 2 assists.

Games This Week

November 9, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Pucks and Pups (Bring your dog to the game).

November 10, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 3:10 pm.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Recent Transactions

November 4 - Forward Neil Shea was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

October 24 - Utah signed forward Cameron Buhl.

October 20 - Utah acquired forward Reed Lebster and futures considerations as well as the playing rights to forward Matthew Wedman from the Florida Everblades for the playing rights of forward Kyle Betts.

Grizzlies Player Notes

Neil Shea has a goal in all 5 games in the regular season. Shea has scored goals in 4 different ways (empty net 5 on 6, 5 on 5, 5 on 4 power play and 4 on 5 shorthanded). Shea leads Utah with 8 points (5g, 3a). Shea is 3rd in the league with 31 shots on goal. Cade Neilson and Briley Wood each scored their first pro goals on November 1 vs Allen. Bryan Yoon has a point in all 4 of his 5 games this season (1g, 3a). Gianni Fairbrother scored 3 goals and 1 assist in 2 games vs Allen last week. Fairbrother's 3 goals are tied for the league lead among defenseman. Mick Messner has 3 goals and 2 assists in 5 games this season. Messner had 15 goals in 72 games during the 2023-24 season. Goaltender Adam Scheel leads the league in minutes played at 305. Luke Manning leads all league rookies in assists (6) and power play assists (2). Reed Lebster is tied for the lead among rookies in power play goals (2).

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah had a crowd of 5800 on opening night vs Allen on November 1. Utah is 2-1 on the road this season. Utah has the 2nd fewest penalty minutes per game at 7.20. Utah went 2 for 11 on the power play in 2 games vs Allen last week. Utah has outscored opponents 9 to 5 in the second period(s). Utah is outshooting opponents 69 to 48 in the second period(s) this season. Utah is 3rd in the league in goals per game (4.00). Utah is 2nd in the league in shots on goal per game (36.20)

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (13): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Cade Neilson, Nick Pastorious, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (8): Derek Daschke, Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Chase Hartje, Kade Jensen, Kyle Pow, James Shearer, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (3): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis, Adam Scheel

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 3-2

Home record: 1-1

Road record : 2-1

Win percentage : .600

Standings Points : 6

Last 10 : 3-2

Goals per game : 4.00 (4.00) Goals for : 20

Goals against per game : 3.80 (25th) Goals Against : 19

Shots per game : 36.20 (2nd)

Shots against per game : 31.40 (18th)

Power Play : 4 for 19 - 21.1 % (Tied 13th)

Penalty Kill : 8 for 12 - 66.7 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 36. 7.20 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 1.

Record When Scoring First: 2-0

Opposition Scores First : 1-2.

Record in One Goal Games : 1-0

Games Decided Past Regulation : 1-0

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea (5)

Assists : Luke Manning (6)

Points : Shea (8)

Plus/Minus : Derek Daschke/Cole Gallant (+4)

PIM : Nick Pastorious (11)

Power Play Points : Manning (3)

Power Play Goals : Reed Lebster (2)

Power Play Assists : Manning (3)

Shots on Goal : Shea (31)

Shooting Percentage : Messner (25.0 %) - Minimum 10 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Gianni Fairbrother/Kade Jensen (1)

Wins : Adam Scheel (3)

Save %: Adam Scheel (.885)

Goals Against Average : Scheel (3.54)

Shutouts: (0)

Streaks

Goals: Neil Shea (5) Gianni Fairbrother (2) Reed Lebster (1)

Assists: Luke Manning (4) Briley Wood (2) Lebster/Mick Messner (1)

Points (2 or more): Shea (5) Daschke/Manning (4) Messner (3) Fairbrother/Wood (2)

Multiple Point Games

2 - Luke Manning, Neil Shea

1 - Derek Daschke, Gianni Fairbrother, Kade Jensen, Reed Lebster, Mick Messner, Briley Wood.

