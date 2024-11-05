Stinil Selected as Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month

November 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Michal Stinil has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL ¬ËPlayer of the Month for October. It is the second time in his career that he has received the monthly honor.

Stinil scored seven goals, added five assists and was a +9 in five games during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 25-year-old tallied at least one point in each of his five games, and had four multi-point performances. Stinil had four points (1g-3a) on Oct. 25 against Tulsa and three points (2g-1a) on Oct. 26 against the Oilers.

He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 27 and was one of four recipients of the ECHL Plus Performer of the Month award.

A native of Decin, Czechia, Stinil leads the ECHL with eight goals and 14 points in eight games for the Thunder this season.

Stinil has recorded 190 points (84g-106a) in 192 career games with Wichita while also skating in two career games with San Diego of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Stinil posted seven points (2g-5a) in 18 career games at American International College.

Wichita returns to action on Friday, November 8 at 7:05 p.m. to welcome the Allen Americans.

Wichita returns to action on Friday, November 8 at 7:05 p.m. to welcome the Allen Americans.

