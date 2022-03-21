Thunder Weekly, March 21

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned from a rare in-season extended break for four games in five days this past week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, March 16

Wichita at Allen, 4-1 L

Thursday, March 17

Toledo at Wichita, 6-2 L

Friday, March 18

Allen at Wichita, 8-5 L

Sunday, March 20

Wichita at Allen, 3-1 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, March 23

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Friday, March 25

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 12-14-5-0

AWAY: 12-14-3-0

OVERALL: 24-28-8-0

Last 10: 2-7-1-0

Streak: 0-4-0-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 56 points, .467 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, 23

Assists: Jay Dickman, Cam Clarke, 33

Points: Jay Dickman, 51

+/-: Logan Fredericks, Brendan van Riemsdyk, +3

PIM: Sean Allen, 146

STRETCH RUN - Wichita returned from a nine-day layoff this past week to face Allen and Toledo. The Americans claimed wins in all three games against the Thunder while Toledo knocked off Wichita on Thursday. Wichita sits five points back of Allen and seven of Kansas City and Tulsa in the standings.

FINAL TRIP - The Thunder played their last game of the season at CUTX Event Center on Sunday. Wichita plays Allen two more times in April at INTRUST Bank Arena.

BUS LEGS - Wichita began its longest road trip remaining on Sunday to close the season. The Thunder goes to Idaho this week for three games before heading back to the Midwest for meetings against Kansas City and Tulsa. Wichita doesn't return to INTRUST Bank Arena until April 6.

FIRSTS - Alex Peters recorded a hat trick on Friday night, which was the first in his career. He netted the first hat trick of the season for any Thunder player and also his first since minor hockey. Peters has five points over his last three games.

JOHNNY - Stephen Johnson added his ninth of the season on Sunday. He has points in three-straight games. The second-year forward has 23 points in 30 games so far this season.

WELCOME BACK - Matteo Gennaro returned this week after being called up on March 5. He netted a goal on Friday and then added an assist on Sunday. Gennaro has points in five of the last six games dating back to November 26 when he was first called up to the Condors. He has 17 points (8g, 9a) in 17 games this year.

SEASON-HIGH - Wichita entertained 9,041 fans on Friday for Star Wars Night, which is a season-high for a Thunder game this year. The previous high was 6,667 on January 21 vs. Tulsa.

THUNDERBOLTS... Cam Clarke is seventh for defenseman with 40 points and third for blueliners in assists with 33...Sean Allen is fifth in penalty minutes (146)...Wichita is 13-3-3-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 14-2-4-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-5-2-0 when outshooting its opponent...Wichita is 2-2-0-0 in four-goal games...

