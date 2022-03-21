Americans Weekly
March 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans goaltender Luke Peressini makes a save against the Cincinnati Cyclones
(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), travel to Toledo, Ohio this week for a three-game weekend series against the Toledo Walleye. The Americans are coming off 3-1 week, with three victories over the Wichita Thunder. The Americans opponent this weekend the Toledo Walleye, wrap up a three-game series in Tulsa on Monday night
Last Week's Record: 3-1-0
Overall record: 27-24-6-1 (4th in the Mountain Division)
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, March 16th vs. Wichita Thunder (4-1 W)
Thursday, March 17th vs. Tulsa Oilers (5-2 L)
Friday. March 18th @ Wichita Thunder (8-5 W)
Sunday, March 20th vs. Wichita Thunder (3-1 W)
-- Up Next --
Friday, March 25th @ Toledo Walleye
Time: 6:15 pm CST
Location: Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, March 26th @ Toledo Walleye
Time: 6:15 pm CST
Location: Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, March 27th @ Toledo Walleye
Time: 4:15 pm CST
Location: Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
-- Team Leaders -
Goals - (25) Chad Costello
Assists - (40) Chad Costello
Points - (65) Chad Costello
Power Play Goals - (8) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (14) Chad Costello
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Eric Roy and five others
Game Winning Goals - (5) Spencer Asuchak
First Goal - (4) Chad Costello
Insurance Goals - (3) Chad Costello
Penalty Minutes - (98) Spencer Asuchak
Plus/Minus - (+21) Kris Myllari
Shots on Goal - (171) Branden Troock
Save Percentage - (0.929) Luke Peressini
Goalie Wins - (8) Luke Peressini
Goals-Against Average - (2.51) Luke Peressini
Americans Notables:
Chad Costello is tied for the ECHL Scoring Lead with 65 points.
Chad Costello is tied for third in the league in assists with 40.
JC Campagna is third in the ECHL in shooting % at 24.4 %
Allen is 1-6 in overtime this season.
Allen is 17-9-3-1 when scoring first.
The Americans power play ranks 17th overall at 18.6 %.
The Americans have given up the most shorthanded goals this season with 18.
The Americans are outscoring their opponents 65-55 in the third period.
Allen is averaging 3.33 goals per game.
Allen is 11-2-1-1 when leading after the first period.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans goaltender Luke Peressini makes a save against the Cincinnati Cyclones
(Ed Bailey)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 21, 2022
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Weekly - March 21, 2022 - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Weekly Report: March 21, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Weekly - Week 22 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 22 - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.