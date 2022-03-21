Americans Weekly

Allen Americans goaltender Luke Peressini makes a save against the Cincinnati Cyclones

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Allen Americans goaltender Luke Peressini makes a save against the Cincinnati Cyclones(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), travel to Toledo, Ohio this week for a three-game weekend series against the Toledo Walleye. The Americans are coming off 3-1 week, with three victories over the Wichita Thunder. The Americans opponent this weekend the Toledo Walleye, wrap up a three-game series in Tulsa on Monday night

Last Week's Record: 3-1-0

Overall record: 27-24-6-1 (4th in the Mountain Division)

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, March 16th vs. Wichita Thunder (4-1 W)

Thursday, March 17th vs. Tulsa Oilers (5-2 L)

Friday. March 18th @ Wichita Thunder (8-5 W)

Sunday, March 20th vs. Wichita Thunder (3-1 W)

-- Up Next --

Friday, March 25th @ Toledo Walleye

Time: 6:15 pm CST

Location: Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, March 26th @ Toledo Walleye

Time: 6:15 pm CST

Location: Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Sunday, March 27th @ Toledo Walleye

Time: 4:15 pm CST

Location: Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - (25) Chad Costello

Assists - (40) Chad Costello

Points - (65) Chad Costello

Power Play Goals - (8) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (14) Chad Costello

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Eric Roy and five others

Game Winning Goals - (5) Spencer Asuchak

First Goal - (4) Chad Costello

Insurance Goals - (3) Chad Costello

Penalty Minutes - (98) Spencer Asuchak

Plus/Minus - (+21) Kris Myllari

Shots on Goal - (171) Branden Troock

Save Percentage - (0.929) Luke Peressini

Goalie Wins - (8) Luke Peressini

Goals-Against Average - (2.51) Luke Peressini

Americans Notables:

Chad Costello is tied for the ECHL Scoring Lead with 65 points.

Chad Costello is tied for third in the league in assists with 40.

JC Campagna is third in the ECHL in shooting % at 24.4 %

Allen is 1-6 in overtime this season.

Allen is 17-9-3-1 when scoring first.

The Americans power play ranks 17th overall at 18.6 %.

The Americans have given up the most shorthanded goals this season with 18.

The Americans are outscoring their opponents 65-55 in the third period.

Allen is averaging 3.33 goals per game.

Allen is 11-2-1-1 when leading after the first period.

Images from this story

