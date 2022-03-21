Weekly Roundup: Glads Polish off Successful Week with Huge Comeback
March 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (38-19-3-1) won three out of four games last week, including a miraculous comeback win against the Jacksonville Icemen in which they scored five unanswered goals to claim victory. Atlanta gets a few days off before heading west to challenge the Rapid City Rush in a three-game series in South Dakota this weekend.
A Look Ahead
The Gladiators take on the Rush Friday and Saturday at 9:05 PM ET and then Sunday at 6:05 PM ET. Rapid City currently sits at second place in the Mountain Division with a 31-21-4-4 record. Up and At Em' on Tuesday
Tuesday was Education Day at Gas South Arena, and the Gladiators took down the Orlando Solar Bears 3-2 in front of thousands of students from around the Atlanta area. Hugo Roy, Sanghoon Shin, and Kamerin Nault patched together three straight goals to lead the Glads back from a 2-0 deficit.
Friday Falter
The Gladiators fell 4-1 to the Icemen on Friday evening in Jacksonville. Kamerin Nault recorded the only goal for Atlanta.
Saturday Success
Atlanta fended off Jacksonville to claim a 4-3 victory on Saturday on the road. The Glads struck twice on the power play, including the game-winning tally from Cody Sylvester. Goaltender Chris Nell finished the game with a season-high 41 saves.
Crazy Sunday Comeback
The Gladiators trailed 4-0 to the Icemen by the early minutes of the second period, but that did not faze Head Coach Jeff Pyle's group. Atlanta went on to record five straight goals to come back and knock off Jacksonville 5-4 in overtime. Mike Turner provided the heroics with his fourth goal of the season two minutes and 25 seconds into the extra period.
Transaction Report
Mar. 19 - Tyrell Goulbourne - Loaned from Belleville (AHL)
Mar. 18 - Matthieu Gomercic - Released (SPC)
*SPC - Standard Player Contract
