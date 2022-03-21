ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fine and suspensions.

Norfolk's Dwyer fined, suspended

Norfolk's Mackenzie Dwyer has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #464, Greenville at Norfolk, on March 20.

Dwyer was assessed match penalty for slew-footing under Rule #52.2 at 19:25 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Dwyer will miss Norfolk's game at Reading on March 25.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Toledo's Fulcher suspended two additional games

Toledo's Kaden Fulcher has been suspended for a total of four games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #798, Toledo at Tulsa, on March 19.

Fulcher is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 19:12 of the second period.

Fulcher missed Toledo's game at Tulsa yesterday (March 20) and will miss Toledo's games at Tulsa tonight (March 21) and vs. Allen (March 25 and March 26).

