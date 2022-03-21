Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 22

March 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDY FUEL WEEK 22 RESULTS: 2-1-0-0, 25-28-2-3 Overall (7th Central)

Friday, March 18 - Fuel 6 vs Wheeling 4:

Playing the first of three games on the weekend, the Indy Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. Scoring three straight goals in the first period, Indy would go on to net six goals on the night and defeat the Nailers at home.

Saturday, March 19 - Fuel 1 vs Wheeling 4:

In the second half of back-to-back games between the two teams, the Indy Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers again on Saturday night. Scoring two goals in the first period, the Nailers would hold on to their lead and eventually defeat the Fuel 4-1.

Sunday, March 20 - Fuel 4 vs Cincinnati 1:

Playing their third game in as many days, the Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones for a Sunday afternoon matchup. Scoring two goals in :18 seconds in the second period, the Fuel would eventually go on to win 4-1 in their final game of the weekend.

INDY FUEL WEEK 23 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, March 23 - Fuel vs Wheeling (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Friday, March 25 Fuel vs Fort Wayne (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, March 26 - Fuel at Wheeling (7:10 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

Sunday, March 27 - Fuel vs Kalamazoo (5:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

WONDEROUS WATSON

Forward Spencer Watson played a massive role in Indy's winning record this weekend. The 5th-year pro tallied three goals and an assist in three games this weekend and tied himself for 4th place on the ECHL goals list.

FIRST-TIMERS

Interim Head Coach Duncan Dalmao picked up his first two professional wins as a head coach over the weekend, defeating the Nailers on Friday and Cyclones on Sunday. Alongside Dalmao, Assistant Coach Cole Bell made his professional coaching debut on Friday and helped the Fuel to a 2-1 record on the weekend.

OIL DROPS:

Seamus Malone has a goal and three assists in his last three games

Chase Lang has a goal and two assists in his first five games with the Fuel

Riley McKay tallied a goal and two assists this weekend

Spencer Watson tallied three goals and an assist over the weekend

Watson is 4th in the ECHL in goals

Since returning to the Fuel on Friday, Chad Yetman picked up two goals in three games

TEAM NOTES

Indy is 5th in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (16.31)

The Fuel are 21st in the ECHL in power-play percentage (17.2%)

The Fuel are 19th in the league in penalty kills (78.7%)

Indy has outscored their opponents 139-135 in the 1st and 2nd periods

Scoring the first goal on Friday and Sunday, the Fuel are 21-7-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game

Indy is 16th in the ECHL in goals per game (3.10)

They are 14th in the league in goals-against (3.28)

TICKET INFORMATION:

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL.

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online radio stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Andrew Smith and Nick Olczyk bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through FloSports!

FOLLOW THE FUEL:

Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season! Join the Fuel by using the hashtag #FuelTheFire on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.