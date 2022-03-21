Oilers Lose Hard-Fought Battle to Walleye
March 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Oilers lost 2-1 to the Toledo Walleye on Monday night at the BOK Center.
For the first time in the season series there was a first-period goal, with Ian Parker using his reach to pop the puck in the back of the net 14:44 into the game.
Keeghan Howdeshell extended Toledo's lead to two 3:10 into the second period, trickling the puck over the goal line from beneath the circles to beat Daniel Mannella. Jackson Leef scored the lone Oilers' goal 90 seconds later, tipping the puck from the lip of the crease and beyond the reach of Billy Christopoulos on the power play.
The Oilers head on the road, traveling to Utah for an 8:05 p.m. puck drop against the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Wednesday, March 23.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
