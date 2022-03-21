Rush Sign Alex Stevens, David Tendeck Called up to Tucson

March 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that they have signed defenseman Alex Stevens to a contract. Additionally, goaltender David Tendeck has been reassigned by the Coyotes to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Stevens joins what will be his third ECHL team this season. The first-year pro out of Penn State opened the year with the Wheeling Nailers, where he had two goals and two assists over 16 games. He has also appeared in four games for the Norfolk Admirals. Across his four seasons at Penn State, Stevens had three goals and 14 assists over 79 career games.

Tendeck returns to Tucson where he has appeared in three games and is 1-1-0-0 with a 2.49 goals against average and .915 save percentage. In 19 games played for Rapid City, Tendeck is 5-13-1-0 and has a 3.54 GAA and .901 save percentage.

The Rush return to action on Friday night for the first of three games against the Atlanta Gladiators. Friday night is Wilderness Night, presented by Hart Ranch Camping Resort. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.