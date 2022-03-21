ECHL Transactions - March 22

March 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 21, 2022:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Norfolk:

Carter Folk, F

Ryley Lindgren, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Jason Tackett, F

Norfolk:

Ryan Carlson, D

Trois-Rivières:

Alexis Girard, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Trois-Rivières:

Frederic Letourneau, F from Idaho

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Liam MacDougall, F signed contract, transferred from ATO (remains on reserve)

Florida:

Delete Cam Johnson, G recalled to Cleveland by Columbus

Greenville:

Delete Chris Pascal, G released as EBUG

Idaho:

Add Austin Alger, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jordan Timmons, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Austin Alger, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Luke Bafia, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Luke Bafia, D traded to Wheeling

Norfolk:

Add Carson Musser, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Blake Murray, F activated from reserve

Add Chase Harwell, F activated from reserve

Orlando:

Delete Dylan Fitze, F traded to Utah

Rapid City:

Add Alex Stevens, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Alex Stevens, D placed on reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona

Reading:

Delete Garrett McFadden, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve

Delete Seth Barton, D recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Shawn St-Amant, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)

Delete William Leblanc, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

Tulsa:

Add Darren McCormick, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Shewfelt, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Brian Bowen, F traded to Orlando

Wheeling:

Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G returned from loan to Laval

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on bereavement leave

ECHL Stories from March 21, 2022

