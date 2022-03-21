ECHL Transactions - March 22
March 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 21, 2022:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Norfolk:
Carter Folk, F
Ryley Lindgren, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Jason Tackett, F
Norfolk:
Ryan Carlson, D
Trois-Rivières:
Alexis Girard, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Trois-Rivières:
Frederic Letourneau, F from Idaho
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Liam MacDougall, F signed contract, transferred from ATO (remains on reserve)
Florida:
Delete Cam Johnson, G recalled to Cleveland by Columbus
Greenville:
Delete Chris Pascal, G released as EBUG
Idaho:
Add Austin Alger, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jordan Timmons, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Austin Alger, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Luke Bafia, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Luke Bafia, D traded to Wheeling
Norfolk:
Add Carson Musser, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Blake Murray, F activated from reserve
Add Chase Harwell, F activated from reserve
Orlando:
Delete Dylan Fitze, F traded to Utah
Rapid City:
Add Alex Stevens, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Alex Stevens, D placed on reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona
Reading:
Delete Garrett McFadden, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve
Delete Seth Barton, D recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Shawn St-Amant, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)
Delete William Leblanc, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)
Tulsa:
Add Darren McCormick, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Shewfelt, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Brian Bowen, F traded to Orlando
Wheeling:
Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G returned from loan to Laval
Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on bereavement leave
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 21, 2022
- Steelheads Sign Forwards Austin Alger & Jordan Timmons - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - March 22 - ECHL
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Polish off Successful Week with Huge Comeback - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Sign Alex Stevens, David Tendeck Called up to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- Solar Bears Acquire Brian Bowen from Grizzlies - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Acquire Dylan Fitze in Trade with Orlando - Utah Grizzlies
- Komets Collect Three Points - Fort Wayne Komets
- Playoff Primer - March 21, 2022 - Worcester Railers HC
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Weekly - March 21, 2022 - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Weekly Report: March 21, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Weekly - Week 22 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 22 - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.