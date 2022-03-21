Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The playoff push heats up this week as the Orlando Solar Bears host a trio of home games at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Orlando faces the Florida Everblades on Thursday, before hosting a pair of weekend contests against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday and Sunday.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, March 24 vs. Florida Everblades - 7 p.m. - Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers

Friday, March 25 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7 p.m. - Teacher Appreciation Night presented by First Watch & Deaf/Hard of Hearing Night

ï»¿Sunday, March 27 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 2 p.m. - Hockey Fights Cancer presented by AdventHealth / VyStar Credit Union Sunday

PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, March 21 at RDV Sportsplex Ice Den - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 22 at RDV Sportplex Ice Den - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, March 23 at RDV Sportsplex Ice Den - 10 a.m.

Thursday, March 24 at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center - Morning skate/Gameday

Friday, March 25 at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center - Morning skate/Gameday

All Solar Bears practices at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den are open to the public. Practice times are subject to change.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 29-27-4-0 (.517)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-3-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 4-6-0-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 38 points

MOST GOALS: Tyler Bird & Luke Boka - 14

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 29 assists

PIM LEADER: Luke McInnis - 51 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyler Bird - +7

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, March 15 at Atlanta Gladiators: 3-2 L

Fabrizio Ricci and Jake Transit scored, but the Gladiators netted two goals in a 12-second span to tie the game and Kamerin Nault netted the game-winner with the man advantage with less than four minutes to play.

Friday, March 18 at Florida Everblades: 3-0 L

Tomas Vomacka made 23 saves for his second shutout of the season to blank the Solar Bears.

Saturday, March 19 at Florida Everblades: 3-2 L

Tristin Langan netted his 54th career goal with the Solar Bears, but the Everblades scored late goals in the first and second periods to take a 2-1 lead. After Hunter Fejes scored in the third period to tie the game, the Everblades countered on the ensuing faceoff.

BITES:

Odeen Tufto leads the Solar Bears in March with 10 points (2g-8a) in 10 games.

Tyler Bird leads Orlando for the month with 30 shots in nine games.

Shawn Element (currently with AHL Syracuse) leads the Solar Bears for the month with a plus-minus of +4.

The Solar Bears are 5-8-0-0 against Florida, with two games remaining in the regular season series.

Orlando is 1-2-1-0 against Greenville, with three games remaining in the regular season series.

Brad Barone is tied for the ECHL lead with 22 wins; his next victory will tie Clint Windsor (2020-21) for the most wins by a Solar Bears goaltender in a single season.

The Solar Bears lead the ECHL with 18 wins when tied after the first period.

Tristin Langan scored his 54th career goal with the Solar Bears on Saturday at Florida, passing Joe Perry for the most regular season goals in club history. He already ranks first on the team's all-time scoring list with 138 points (54g-84a).

The Solar Bears are 17-1-1-0 when leading after two periods.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Hugo Alnefelt* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-0-0, .700%

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 4 GP, 1-1-1, .924%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 43 GP, 29-8-2, .923%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 37 GP, 13g-22a

Spencer Martin* - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 3 GP, 1-0-2, .958%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 55 GP, 2g-8a

Garret Sparks* - Goaltender - L.A. Kings - 2 GP, 1-0-0, .936

* Currently assigned to AHL

BEAR TRACKS, PRESENTED BY PINK WHITNEY BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA:

On the latest episode of Bear Tracks, presented by Pink Whitney by New Amsterdam Vodka, we're joined by rookie forward Jackson Keane, who joined the Solar Bears for his first full season of pro hockey after getting into nine games with the Wheeling Nailers following a three-year stint at the University of North Dakota. The son of three-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Keane, Jackson talks about his time growing up in Winnipeg, his friendship with Solar Bears teammate Odeen Tufto and how he has adjusted to the ups and downs of pro hockey.

