Steelheads Sign Forwards Austin Alger & Jordan Timmons

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have signed collegiate forwards Austin Alger and Jordan Timmons for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Monday.

Alger, 24, completed his collegiate career at Canisius College and served as an assistant captain, posting 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points through 33 games in his graduate season while sitting tied for second in goals, fifth in scoring, and led the team in power play goals (six). The Livonia, Mich. native played five seasons of collegiate hockey with four coming at Canisius starting in 2018-19 and his first year in 2017-18 with Miami University in Ohio, totaling 81 points (33-48-81) in 139 games between the two programs and netted three 25-point seasons. Alger posted a career-best 28 points (12-16-28) during the 2018-19 season at Canisius.

The 6-foot forward was a teammate with Steelheads defenseman Matt Stief during his first three season at Canisius. He was named Michigan Mr. Hockey in 2014-15 and was a gold medalist in the 2014 Five Nations Tournament.

Timmons, 23, finished his four-year collegiate run at Long Island University during the 2021-22 campaign, tallying a career-best eight goals and eight assists for 16 points through 29 games and sat second in goals as well as fifth in scoring. The Bridgeville, Penn. product played four seasons of collegiate hockey between Long Island, Robert Morris University and the University of Connecticut beginning in 2018-19, putting together 29 points (17-17-29) through 78 games.

The 6-foot-2 forward was a member of the 2016 USA U18 National Championship team with Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 18U.

