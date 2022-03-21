Grizzlies Acquire Dylan Fitze in Trade with Orlando

Forward Dylan Fitze with the Orlando Solar Bears

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired forward Dylan Fitze in a trade with the Orlando Solar Bears for forward Brian Bowen.

Fitze was acquired by Utah in a trade with the Orlando Solar Bears on March 21, 2022. This season Fitze has 15 points (10 goals, 5 assists) in 41 games. Fitze scored 28 goals and 22 assists in 129 games with Orlando and he also had 1 goal in 2 games with the Kansas City Mavericks in the 2019-20 season. Fitze played at Laurentian University from 2013-2018 where he scored 73 points (41 goals, 32 assists) in 129 games. Fitze scored 2 goals for Orlando against Utah on January 27, 2022.

Bowen leaves for Orlando leading Utah in shots with 201. Bowen has 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games for the Grizzlies this season.

The Grizzlies begin a 6 game homestand on Wednesday night vs Tulsa. Utah hosts Tulsa on March 23, 25-26 and Rapid City on March 30, April 1-2. 8 of Utah's last 11 games in the regular season will be at Maverik Center. Utah is in first place in the Mountain division with a .615 points percentage. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

