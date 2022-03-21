Solar Bears Acquire Brian Bowen from Grizzlies

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has acquired forward Brian Bowen from the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for forward Dylan Fitze.

Bowen, 26, ranked fourth in scoring on the Grizzlies with 40 points (20g-20a) in 57 games. In 71 career ECHL contests with Utah, Adirondack, Norfolk and Worcester, Bowen has recorded 44 points (23g-21a). Bowen, still considered an ECHL rookie this season, ranks eighth among rookies in goals and 15th in points.

The 6-foot, 225-pound forward has also appeared in 118 contests in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Macon, Fayetteville and Pensacola, logging 132 points (68g-64a). Bowen led the SPHL with 30 goals in the 2019-20 season and made the SPHL First All-Star Team.

Prior to turning pro, the Littleton, Mass. native played three seasons of college hockey at the University of Vermont, where he collected 39 points (17g-22a) in 61 games for the Catamounts program.

Bowen played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League with Dubuque and Green Bay, where he tallied 42 points (16g-26a) in 56 games.

Fitze, 29, had 15 points (10g-5a) in 41 games with Orlando this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host Florida on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

