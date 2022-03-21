Toledo Walleye Weekly

March 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 39-16-1-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 17 at Wichita (6-2 Win)

March 19 at Tulsa (4-1 Loss)

March 20 at Tulsa (3-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

March 21 at Tulsa at 8:05 p.m. (7:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

March 25 vs. Allen at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 26 vs. Allen at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 27 vs. Allen at 5:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

For the latest news on the Toledo Walleye visit www.toledowalleye.com

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, March 21 through Sunday, March 27)

Monday, March 21 - Game at Tulsa at 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22 - Travel back from Tulsa

Wednesday, March 23 - No Practice

Thursday, March 24 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, March 25 - Game vs. Allen at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 - Game vs. Allen at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, March 27 - Game vs. Allen at 5:15 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Walleye grab two wins for the week: The Walleye started its four game Mountain road swing with a bang downing Wichita 6-2 on St. Patrick's Day. Mitchell Heard led the way with two goals and one assist. Toledo dropped the first game in Tulsa Saturday night despite the 17th goal of the season by Brett Boeing. The Walleye rebounded on Sunday, posting a 3-1 win when goaltender Billy Christopoulos made 38 saves on 39 shots in the 3-1 win.

Road Warriors: With two more road wins this past week, the Walleye sit atop the ECHL in road wins with 20 on the year. For the campaign, Toledo owns a 20-8-1 record in games played on the road. Only Florida has fewer road regulation losses (5) than the Walleye.

Rising in the ranks: Defenseman Randy Gazzola continues to produce from Toledo's back end with 42 points (12G, 30A) in his 48 games played this season. He currently ranks fifth among all defenseman in scoring while his four game-winning strikes are good for second most in the league for defensemen.

Powering up: Since a 0-12 stretch on the power play in late January into early February, Toledo's power play has been kicking in high gear with at least one goal in 15 of the last 20 games played. In that span the unit has two goals in six of those games and converted on 21 of its last 62 chances, good for 32.3%.

Final stretch vs. the Mountain: Toledo will put a cap on its Mountain Division play this week with the final four games starting tonight in Tulsa. The Walleye will host the Allen Americans for three games over the coming weekend. Toledo lost the only prior matchup with the Americans on January 24, 2015, a 3-1 defeat at the Huntington Center.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Mitchell Heard (2 goals - 2 assists = 4 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Billy Christopoulos (1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .974 save %)

