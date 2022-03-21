Kelly Cup to Visit Rapid City

March 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the Kelly Cup, the championship trophy for the ECHL, will be in Rapid City for the upcoming weekend series against the Atlanta Gladiators.

Rapid City is the latest stop on what is an eight-city tour for the Kelly Cup. It is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday and will be making appearances around town, at community partners, local landmarks, and media. The Kelly Cup will also be set up in the concourse of The Monument Ice Arena during Rapid City's games against Atlanta on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Kelly Cup, named after ECHL Commissioner Emeritus Patrick J. Kelly, one of the founding fathers of the league, has been awarded to the ECHL's champion every season since 1997.

Rush head coach Scott Burt is one of six people to have his name on the Kelly Cup three times. Burt won the ECHL's most coveted prize with the Idaho Steelheads in 2004 and 2007, and again with the Alaska Aces in the final year of his playing career in 2011.

The Rush take the ice on Friday night for Wilderness Night, presented by Hart Ranch Camping Resort. Saturday night is First Responders Night, presented by Loyal Plumbing, featuring discounted tickets in select section for first responders. Both puck drops are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.