Steelheads Weekly - March 21, 2022

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (31-27-3) finish their five-game homestand and final home games in March with 11 games remaining in the regular season.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, March 18 vs. Utah Grizzlies: L 2-0

Shots: Grizzlies 14, Steelheads 30

PP: Grizzlies 0-for-1, Steelheads 0-for-3

The Steelheads were tenacious throughout the game from the drop of the puck. After killing off an early five-minute major penalty, they held the Grizzlies under six shots in each period, including just three attempts in the second frame. The Steelheads had four breakaways and hit the post four times with three coming in the third period, but the bounces did not fall their way. A deflection within the final seven minutes fell through for the Grizzlies, and an empty net tally sealed off the 2-0 result.

Saturday, March 19 vs. Utah Grizzlies: W 6-1

Shots: Grizzlies 24, Steelheads 32

PP: Grizzlies 0-for-2, Steelheads 0-for-3

The Steelheads boasted four goals in the first period, capitalizing on the first shift of the game with a deflection from forward Ryan Dmowski (0:48 1st) to take the early 1-0 lead. While in a 4-on-4 sequence, the team added their second when defenseman Will Cullen (5:02 1st) blasted a shot from the blue line to double the advantage, 2-0. Dmowski (7:39 1st, 9:50 1st) then added two more to complete the first-period hat-trick and take a 4-0 lead into the intermission. Though the Grizzlies added their lone goal in the second period, the Steelheads earned two more in the final frame with two tallies from Dmowski (7:31 3rd, 7:50 3rd) within 19 seconds to bloat the lead to its final result, 6-1.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, March 23 vs. Wichita Thunder - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, March 25 vs. Wichita Thunder - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, March 26 vs. Wichita Thunder - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads host the Wichita Thunder in a three-game series for their only home weekend of the regular season. The Steelheads and Thunder will finish their season series this weekend, and the Thunder have already taken three of four games with a chance to win the series by earning one win in any of the next three games. The Steelheads are 1-2-1 against the Thunder in four road games with their lone win in overtime on February 4, and their last meeting was on February 16 in a 3-2 loss. The Steelheads have points in six of eight games since the start of the 2021-22 season while going 9-5-6 all-time against the Thunder as well as 4-2-1 at Idaho Central Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

$2 Beer Wednesday: $2 beers are back for every Wednesday night game during the 2021-22 season. There are just two of these nights remaining in the regular season, so get your seats at idahosteelheads.com or call 331-TIXS.

Lanyard Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive free Steelheads lanyards, courtesy of Blue Cross of Idaho, this Friday night against the Thunder. Doors open at 6:15, so get your seats at idahosteelheads.com or call 331-TIXS.

Marvel Super Hero™ Night: The heroes come out again as Marvel Super Hero™ Night returns on Saturday, Mar. 26 for the final jersey auction of the season and free posters for the first 1,000 fans. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads' four goals in the first period on Saturday are tied for the most in a period this season and the most in the first period for the team.

- The Steelheads have outscored their opponents 11-6 over their last three games.

- Ryan Dmowski became the 34th player in ECHL history to score at least five goals in a game while also setting a Steelheads ECHL era record for most goals in a game, breaking the old mark set by both Mark Derlago (Mar. 5, 2011 vs. LV) and Tristan King (Oct. 17, 2012 @ COL).

- A.J. White set a career-best in assists (5) & points (5) in Saturday's win, also setting a new career-high in points (56).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 22 - A.J. White

ASSISTS: 34 -A.J. White

POINTS: 56 - A.J. White

PP GOALS: 10 - A.J. White

SH GOALS: 2 - Shawn McBride/Will Merchant

GW GOALS: 4 - Colton Kehler/A.J. White

PIMS: 103 - Evan Wardley

PLUS/MINUS: +16 - Will Merchant

SHOTS: 195 - Luc Brown

WINS 14 - Jake Kupsky

GAA: 2.56 - Colton Point

SAVE %: .912 - Colton Point

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings

1. Utah 36-22-2-1 .615

2. Rapid City 31-21-4-4 .583

3. STEELHEADS 31-27-2-1 .533

4. Allen 27-24-6-1 .526

5. Tulsa 29-26-3-2 .525

6. Kansas City 29-30-4-1 .492

7. Wichita 24-28-8-0 .467

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local television as well as on radio and online pay-per-view. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. Listen to the long-form podcast-style format to get you more in-depth conversations and information from players, alumni and others from the hockey world.

The Steelheads open a three-game weekend against the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, Mar. 23 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

