Thunder Take Division Lead with 4-3 Win at Maine

December 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







PORTLAND - The Adirondack Thunder erased a two-goal deficit in a 4-3 road victory over the Maine Mariners on Sunday afternoon from Cross Insurance Arena. With the victory, the Thunder moved into first place in the North Division.

Adam Mechura scored the opening goal for the Mariners just 4:26 into the first period. After Jeremy Brodeur made the original save, Mechura picked up the rebound to his left and sent the puck into the net. The goal was Mechura's eighth of the year with assists from Jimmy Lambert and Ethan Keppen for the 1-0 lead.

Maine took a 2-0 lead on the power play as Colin Felix sat in the penalty box. Alex Kile fired a one timer from the right circle that beat Brodeur for his ninth of the year. The goal came at 13:45 of the first period with assists from Gabriel Chicoine and Reid Stefanson and the Thunder trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Erik Middendorf got the Thunder on the board late in the second period. Middendorf tipped in a Mike Gillespie shot past goaltender Shane Starrett for his eighth of the year at 14:22 of the middle frame. Assists were awarded to Gillespie and Matt Stief and the Thunder trailed 2-1.

With just over 48 seconds left in the second, Patrick Grasso located a loose puck in his skates, spun around, and fired a wrist shot by Shane Starrett and into the net. The goal was Grasso's 11th of the year from Grant Jozefek and Ryan Smith and the game was tied 2-2 after two periods.

Will MacKinnon gave the Thunder a 3-2 lead just 5:39 into the third period. MacKinnon fired a one timer from Colin Felix, and it beat Shane Starrett. The goal was MacKinnon's first of the year from Frelix and Devon Becker for the one-goal lead.

Adirondack added to the lead as Jace Isley drove to the net and got a good bounce off a defender and into the net for a 4-2 lead. The goal was Isley's fourth of the year with assists from Ryan Smith and Devon Becker at the 13:40 mark.

Maine scored late in regulation in the 4-3 victory. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 33 of 36 shots in the win as the Thunder moved into first place in the North Division.

After Wednesday's away game in Trois-Rivieres, the Thunder return home next Friday against Maine and Saturday against Trois-Rivieres at 7 p.m. Fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light on Friday and $4 Bud Light on Saturday until the end of the first period.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.