Finnegan Scores Twice in Loss at Tulsa

December 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Jay Dickman in action

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder's Jay Dickman in action(Wichita Thunder)

TULSA, OK - Ryan Finnegan scored a pair of goals, but Wichita fell on Sunday afternoon, 4-3, to Tulsa at the BOK Center.

Brayden Watts and Michal Stinil each had two points while Gannon Laroque and Jamie Rome each had an assist.

Just 53 seconds into the game, Tyler Poulsen made it 1-0. He found a loose puck at the left post and put it past Georgi Romanov, who was leaning the wrong way, for his 11th of the year.

Finnegan tallied his first at 13:06 as he jumped on a rebound near the front of the net and tied the game at one.

Kishaun Gervais re-gained the lead at 13:48. He put home a rebound near the left post to make it 2-1.

In the second, Watts connected on the power play at 3:56 and tied the game. He hammered a one-timer from the right circle past Julian Junca for his fifth of the year.

Finnegan scored his second of the game at 19:16 to make it 3-2. Watts stole a puck at the right boards, walked across the goal line and fed Finnegan at the back door for his fifth of the season.

Tulsa rallied with two goals in the final frame and earned the win. At 14:18, Davis Codd made it 3-3 when a shot from the blue line appeared to be kicked off his skate near the crease. The goal was reviewed and allowed to stand.

At 15:13, Gervais gave the Oilers a 4-3 lead. He raced up the left wing and his shot redirected off a Thunder defenseman's stick past Romanov's glove.

The Thunder had two late power plays and pulled Romanov for a six-on-four situation on the ice. Junca stood tall and helped Tulsa to the victory.

Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play and have scored goals on the man advantage in nine-straight games. Tulsa was 0-for-5.

The Thunder have played in eight-straight one-goal contests. Watts had a goal and an assist, giving him four points in his last two games. Stinil had two helpers, giving him points in four-straight. Finnegan netted his first two-goal game of the season. Rome earned his first pro point with an assist.

Wichita returns home for the first time since December 3 to host Tulsa on Saturday, December 23.

Join us for Peanuts, A Christmas Celebration on Saturday, December 23. Get four goal zone tickets, two Peanuts-themed lunch boxes for just $85. Click HERE to purchase today. Stay afterwards to bid on one of the Peanuts-themed jerseys that the players will be wearing.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Buy tickets for any game this season and come watch the 32nd year of Thunder hockey. Click here to purchase today.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are still on sale. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click here to learn more.

-Thunder-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.