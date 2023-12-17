Americans Lose Series Finale in KC
December 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, lost on Saturday night in Kansas City 3-2 in the final game of a three-game series.
The Americans trailed 1-0 after the first period. All their offense would come in the second frame. Solag Bakich would put the Americans on the board at the 2:04 mark of the period with his third goal of the season. That tied the game at 1-1. Six minutes later Kansas City's Cole Coskey broke the tie with his 13th from Nolan Walker at 8:13 of the second period. The Americans would tie it again on Blake Murray's third goal of the season from Slava Demin and Hank Crone at the 11:37 mark of the period. Kansas City responded 45-seconds later with what turned out to be the game winner. Neither team scored in the final frame although the Americans had their chances in the final minute with the goalie pulled.
"We lost a close game tonight," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "I really believed we were going to come back and tie the game late in the third period. We just fell a little short. I like the new additions we've made to our lineup and I believe you'll see better results going forward."
Leevi Merilainen stopped 34 of 37 shots in the loss. The Americans were held without a power play goal going 0-for-4. Hank Crone led the way with four shots on goal.
Colby McAuley's five-game point streak came to an end on Saturday night. During that stretch, he had 12 points (7 goals and 5 assists). Kansas City leads the season series 5-2.
The Americans are home after a six-game road trip for three games against the Rapid City Rush beginning next Wednesday night.
Three Stars:
1. KC - N. Walker
2. KC - J. Hayhurst
3. KC - C. Coskey
