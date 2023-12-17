ECHL Transactions - December 17

December 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 17, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Adam Samuelsson, D

Toledo:

Sam Sternschein, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Utica

Add Devon Becker, D activated from reserve

Add Tristan Ashbrook, F activated from reserve

Delete Shane Harper, F placed on reserve

Delete Travis Broughman, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Kasel, G released as EBUG

Cincinnati:

Add Zane Franklin, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Cairns, D traded to Maine

Florida:

Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Tyler Parks, G activated from reserve

Add Vincent De May, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Brochu, G placed on reserve

Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add J.D. Greenway, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG

Iowa:

Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve

Add Nick Campoli, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Peyton Jones, G placed on reserve

Delete Justin Wells, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Ethan Ritchie, D assigned by Providence

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)

Orlando:

Add Patrick Newell, F activated from reserve

Delete Aaron Luchuk, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Lehigh Valley [12/16]

South Carolina:

Delete Nick Leivermann, D recalled by Hershey

Toledo:

Add Alexandre Doucet, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Wichita:

Add Jamie Rome, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dominic Dockery, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve

Delete Aaron Miller, F placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.