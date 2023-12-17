ECHL Transactions - December 17
December 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 17, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Adam Samuelsson, D
Toledo:
Sam Sternschein, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Utica
Add Devon Becker, D activated from reserve
Add Tristan Ashbrook, F activated from reserve
Delete Shane Harper, F placed on reserve
Delete Travis Broughman, F placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Kasel, G released as EBUG
Cincinnati:
Add Zane Franklin, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Cairns, D traded to Maine
Florida:
Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Tyler Parks, G activated from reserve
Add Vincent De May, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Brochu, G placed on reserve
Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add J.D. Greenway, D activated from reserve
Delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG
Iowa:
Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve
Add Nick Campoli, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Peyton Jones, G placed on reserve
Delete Justin Wells, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Ethan Ritchie, D assigned by Providence
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve
Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)
Orlando:
Add Patrick Newell, F activated from reserve
Delete Aaron Luchuk, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Parker Gahagen, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Lehigh Valley [12/16]
South Carolina:
Delete Nick Leivermann, D recalled by Hershey
Toledo:
Add Alexandre Doucet, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Wichita:
Add Jamie Rome, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dominic Dockery, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve
Delete Aaron Miller, F placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)
