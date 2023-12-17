Defenseman Nick Leivermann Re-Assigned to Hershey
December 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Nick Leivermann has been reassigned from South Carolina to Hershey.
Leivermann, 25, is in his first season of professional hockey. The Stingrays won nine of his ten games with South Carolina, and he tallied seven points (two goals, five assists). He quarterbacked one of South Carolina's power-play units and posted three power-play points (one goal, two assists).
The 5'11" 185 lb defenseman has one assist in three AHL games with the Hershey Bears. He recorded his first AHL point when he tallied an assist in Hershey's 5-4 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on November 17.
Before turning pro, Leivermann played five seasons of college hockey for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He tallied 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists) in 147 NCAA games. A native of Eden Prairie, MN, Leivermann captained the Fighting Irish in 2022-23 and scored 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games.
The Stingrays return to action on December 22 in Jacksonville when they take on the Icemen. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
