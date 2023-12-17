Teddy Bears Fly as Mariners Fall to Adirondack

December 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners couldn't hold onto a 2-0 lead, as the Adirondack Thunder scored four unanswered goals and defeated the Maine Mariners 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Alex Kile scored his team-leading ninth and tenth goals of the season to lead the Mariners offense.

Sunday was the annual Teddy Bear Toss game and it didn't take long for the bears to fly, as Adam Mechura found the net just 4:26 into the game. After Jimmy Lambert's shot dribbled off the pad of Thunder goaltender Jeremy Brodeur, Mechura finished off the rebound with a backhand, opening the scoring for the second game in a row. 2,611 stuffed animals collected were donated to the Marine Toys for Toys and the Holden Police Department. Later in the first period, the Mariners took advantage of a power play opportunity, as Alex Kile let off a rocket from the right circle to double the lead to 2-0 at 13:45.

Despite the Mariners seemingly in control of the game for most of the second period, Adirondack would strike twice in the frame to tie it up. Erik Middendorf's deflection at 14:22 put the Thunder on the board and Patrick Grasso's turnaround shot tied things up exactly five minutes later, in the final minute of the period.

Adirondack moved into the lead for the first time when Will MacKinnon's shot from the blue line got past Starrett at 5:39 of the third. The goal was reviewed for goaltender interference but stood up. Jace Isley added insurance at 13:40 when he created a 2-on-1 and banked one in off a Mariners defender. Kile potted his second of the game with the goalie pulled and 2.4 seconds to go, but the Thunder escaped with the 4-3 win.

Brodeur stopped 33 of 36 to earn his eighth win of the season. Starrett stopped 22 of 26 in defeat.

The Mariners (8-11-2-0) will head on the road to visit Adirondack and Worcester next weekend, in the final two games before the holiday break. Friday's game at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, NY begins at 7 PM. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:45 on the Maine Mariners Broadcast Network, powered by Mixlr and FloHockey. The next home game is Friday, December 29th, also against Adirondack. It's a Kid's Day matinee, beginning at 1 PM and features a postgame skate with Mariners players.

Further promotional information, schedules, and single game tickets can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com. Fans can also purchase single game tickets at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Group discounts and ticket packages are available through the Maine Mariners front office by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.