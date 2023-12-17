Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Savannah Ghost Pirates (3:00pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (19-5-0-0) vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (8-12-3-1)

December 17, 2023 | 3:00 PM ET | Regular Season Game #25 |Enmarket Arena

Referees: Dominic Cadieux (3), Evan Reddick (21)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Davids Rozitis (90)

TONIGHT'S STORYLINES

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1st South, 1st East) look to add to their best start in franchise history and earn their league-best 20th win of the season during the Savannah Ghost Pirates' (6th South, 10th East) teddy bear toss game.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 2:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GHOST PIRATES SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (5-1-0-0) Home:(2-0-0-0) Away: (3-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

December 10, 2023 - Greenville 1 vs Savannah 4

Next Meeting:

December 23, 2023 Greenville vs Savannah

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (8-5-1-1)

All-Time Record:

(13-6-2)

QUICK BITS

FRANCIS STRIKES TWICE

Ryan Francis showed that Greenville was in the game in last night's comeback win over Atlanta, scoring a first period goal despite a lopsided period in favor of the Gladiators. After the Rabbits leveled the score line in the second, Francis, again, found the back of the net in the third period, a goal that gave the Swamp Rabbits their first lead of the night. The two-goal performance was Francis' fourth multi-point night in eight games since being assigned to the Rabbits from Ontario. The second-year winger now has 12 points in eight games and six goals in six games.

BENNY BREAKS HIS DROUGHT

Ben Freeman snapped his four-game point drought in last night's win, scoring a power-play goal in the third period. The goal gave the Rabbits the 4-2 advantage but would be pushed into position as the game-winner with a late Atlanta goal. Freeman, who has played 151 of his 158 ECHL games with the Swamp Rabbits, posted his second game-winning goal of the season, after recording one against the Ghost Pirates on October 27 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

LOCKED IN ON THE ROAD

Despite allowing just their third power-play goal against on Saturday night to Atlanta's Jackson Pierson, the Swamp Rabbits maintained their control of the top spot in the ECHL's road penalty-kill standings. Away from Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Swamp Rabbits have successfully killed off 33 of 36 penalties they have faced, posting a 91.7% efficiency.

BUILD THE LEAD

Greenville's early 2-0 deficit on Saturday is something that has not happened often this season. Not only has Greenville scored first in 12 their 24 games, but they have also built sustainable leads through the first 40 minutes. In the first two periods, the Swamp Rabbits are a combined +25 in goal-differential.

