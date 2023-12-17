Steelheads Drop Series Finale to Rush, 7-4

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (19-5-0-1, 39pts) fell to the Rapid City Rush (10-12-2-0, 22pts) by a final score of 7-4 Saturday as their win streak ends at four games. It was the 13th sellout in the 14th home game with a final attendance of 5,257 fans. Idaho will host Utah next Friday night at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho trailed 2-0 after the first 20 minutes of play. Alex Aleardi scored a power-play goal for the Rsuh at 8:32 from the top of the right circle he picked the top near corner. Then 2:01 later Keanu Yamamato followed up a rebound on the far side of the crease making it 2-0. The Steelehads were outshot 16-6.

Mark Rassell (17th) cut the deficit down to 2-1 just 49 seconds into the second period with Patrick Kudla and Wade Murphy collecting assists. From the center point Kudla fed Murphy in the high slot who turned a shot around with the rebound on the near side of the crease for Rassell to bang home. At 3:36 Brett Gravelle was sprung on a breakaway and fired a wrist shot into the top left corner giving the Rush back a two-goal lead. Just 2:13 later Jack Becker (10th) pulled Idaho back within one placing a wrist shot from the left circle into the top left corner with Willie Knierim tallying the assist. Ben Zloty (3rd) tied the game at 3-3 with 9:59 left in the period as Patrick Kudla from the top of the point fed Zloty in the left circle. From there he split the wickets of the goaltender Jason Pawloski. Rapid City took a 4-3 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play as Keanu Yamamoto scored with just 61 seconds left in the stanza. Shots favored the Steelheads 17-13 in the frame.

Rapid City began the third period on the power-play after a call against the Steelheads with under a second to play in the middle period and Brett Gravelle (6th) grabbed his second of the game at 1:51 making it 5-3 Rush. Mark Rassell (18th) notched his second goal of the game circling the zone at 12:48 and placing a wrist shot into the top left corner form the near circle. The Steelheads pulled goaltender Jared Moe with a little over two minutes to play in regulation and generated some good chances but James Hardie (3rd) sent the puck 185 feet into the back of the net making it 6-4. Then off the reset at center ice Brett Gravelle (7th) went into the offensive zone capping the night off with a hat trick handing Rapid City a 7-4 win.

Jared Moe made 30 saves on 35 shots in the win while Jason Pawloski made 35 saves on 39 shots in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Brett Gravelle (3-0-3, +4, 4 shots)

2) Keanu Yamamoto (2-1-3, +5, 4 shots)

3) Mark Rassell (2-1-3, +1, 6 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho did not receive a power-play while Rapid City was 2-for-2.

- Idaho was outshot Rapid City 39-37.

- Idaho is 61-26-6 all-time vs. Rapid City and 31-16-2 in Boise, ID.

- Jade Miller (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Ben Zloty and Jack Becker scored for their second straight game.

- Mark Rassell (2-1-3) tallied his first three-point game of the season, 10th multi-point, and third multi-goal game.

- Jack Becker (3-2-5), Willie Knierim (1-2-3), and Matt Register (0-4-4) have points in three straight games.

- Patrick Kudla finished with two assists for his sixth multi-point game.

- Mark Rassell led all Idaho skaters with six shots on net.

