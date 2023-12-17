Wichita Signs Western Michigan Product Rome

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Jamie Rome.

Rome, 25, signed with the Orlando Solar Bears this past August. A native of Cochrane, Alberta, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound forward turned pro last year and appeared in five games for the Solar Bears after his senior year at Western Michigan University.

He had a career-high 16 points (9g, 7a) in 30 games last season. Rome finished with 27 points (12g, 15a) in 104 games for the Mustangs. Rome was also named to the NCHC All-Academic Team on two separate occasions.

Prior to heading to school, he spent two seasons with the British Columbia Hockey League's Victoria Grizzlies. Rome racked up 70 points (22g, 48a) in 55 games during the 2017-18 campaign, which was second in the league in points.

The Thunder concludes their four-game road trip this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against Tulsa at the BOK Center.

