Perets Recalled to the Carolina Hurricanes

December 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Sunday morning that goaltender Yaniv Perets has been recalled from the Norfolk Admirals.

Perets, 23, joined the Admirals in October and went 5-5-1 with a 2.38 goals-against-average (GAA). He has won his three previous starts in goal, including last Friday against the Trois-Rivieres Lions (22 saves on 23 shots).

The Quebec native is currently in his first season as a professional. He won a National Championship with the Quinnipiac Bobcats last season. Perets was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, going 34-4-3 with a 1.49 GAA.

Perets joined the Hurricanes on Sunday morning for practice and is scheduled to dress for tonight's game against the Washington Capitals.

