Thunder Closes Road Trip Today in Tulsa

TULSA, OK - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, finishes a four-game road trip this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. with a visit to Oklahoma to face Tulsa.

This is the third meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 166-157-38 against Tulsa and 74-87-18 on the road against the Oilers. Today is the first of two-straight between the two teams. The Thunder hosts the Oilers to close the pre-Christmas schedule on December 23.

Both teams have been off since last weekend. Wichita has dropped two-straight games in overtime, losing last Saturday in Rapid City, 3-2. Tulsa earned a 2-1 shootout win last weekend against Wheeling.

The Thunder are tied for fourth place with 22 points. The Oilers is in third place with 27 points.

Wichita has played in tight hockey games since the end of November. The Thunder have appeared in seven-straight one-goal contests since November 26. Wichita is 5-5-4 in games decided by a goal.

Not only have the Thunder played in close games since the end of November, Wichita has needed overtime to decide the winner. The Thunder have played past 60 minutes in four of the last seven games. All four overtime losses this year have been on the road. Wichita is 1-4 in games decided past 60 minutes.

The Thunder power play has been fantastic this season. Wichita has scored a power play goal in eight-straight games. Over that stretch, the Thunder have gone 12-for-36, good for a 33.3% clip. In the last nine contests, Wichita is 15-for-42, which is good for a 35.7% rate. The Thunder are second on the power play at home (29.3%) and third overall (27.7%).

THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates is third in power play assists (10) and second with 14 power play points (14)...Xavier Pouliot is tied for third in minor penalties (16)...Jeremy Masella is tied for third in minor penalties (16) and fifth in penalty minutes (62)...Lleyton Moore is second in power play assists for rookies (8) and second in power play points for rookies (10)...Ryan Finnegan is second in rookie shooting percentage (21.4%)...

OILERS NOTES - Julian Junca is fourth in goals-against average (2.32)...Kyle Crnkovic is tied for sixth in rookie scoring (23) and fifth in assists among rookies (16)...Luca Profaca leads all defensemen with three power play goals...Andy Carroll is fifth among defensemen with 67 shots...

