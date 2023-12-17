Cutler Scored Twice in Utah's 3-2 Loss at Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Indiana - Brandon Cutler scored both of the Utah Grizzlies goals but it wasn't enough as Morgan Adams-Moisan and Shawn Szydlowski each had 1 goal and 1 assists to lead the Fort Wayne Komets to a 3-2 win in front of a crowd of 7,029 at Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets scored two power play goals in the first period. Matt Wedman scored on a rebound 14:51 in. Szydlowski made it a 2-0 game as he scored from the right wing 18:43 in. Komets went 2 for 4 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 6.

Utah cut into the lead as Brandon Cutler redirected a left wing shot from J.C. Campagna 36 seconds into the second period. Campagna made his Grizzlies debut as he signed earlier on Saturday. It was Campagna's 200th career ECHL game. Fort Wayne's Moisan scored 9:28 into the second period on a rebound from a Jack Gorniak shot. The Komets led 3-1 after 2 periods.

Brandon Cutler scored a 4 on 4 goal from the high slot 56 seconds into the third period to make it a 3-2 game. Cutler is tied for 2nd on the club with 8 goals this season. That was the final goal of the game as the Grizzlies put together a furious rally to try to tie the game but the Komets held on as their record goes to 11-8-1-2 on the year.

Komets goaltender Brett Brochu stopped 30 of 32 in the win. Utah's Dante Giannuzzi saved 30 of 33 in the loss but he made some big stops in the third period to keep Utah within striking range.

The 3-game baseball style weekend series concludes on Sunday afternoon at 3 pm at Memorial Coliseum. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a Saturday night battle vs Idaho on December 23rd at 7:10 pm.

3 stars

1. Morgan Adams-Moisan (Fort Wayne) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 2 shots.

2. Shawn Szydlowski (Fort Wayne) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 shots.

3. Brandon Cutler (Utah) - 2 goals, +1, 5 shots.

