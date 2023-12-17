Komets Defeat Grizzlies 6-3 on Sunday at Fort Wayne

December 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Fort Wayne, Indiana - The Fort Wayne Komets got 3 goals and 1 assist from Carl Berglund and 1 goal and 4 assists from Jack Dugan as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-3 in front of a crowd of 6989 at Memorial Coliseum. Fort Wayne swept Utah in a 3 game weekend series.

Berglund got the scoring started 2:16 in. The Komets extended the lead 14:55 in as Nolan Volcan got his 5th of the season. Jack Dugan added a power play goal 17:28 in as Fort Wayne led 3-0 after 1 period. Utah goaltender Will Cranley saved 12 of 15 in the first period before he was pulled in favor of Dante Giannuzzi, who saved 22 of 24 over the final 40 minutes of play.

Berglund scored his second of the night 4:56 into the second period on a power play goal to make it a 4-0 game. Shawn Szydlowski added a power play goal 7:25 in as the Komets led 5-0. Utah got on the board as Quinn Wichers scored his first goal in a Utah uniform 8:02 into the frame. Wichers had 3 goals in his last 2 seasons with Rapid City. Wichers ended the night with 2 shots and a +2 rating. Komets led 5-1 after 2 frames.

Utah's Aaron Aragon cut into the lead 10:49 into the third as he scored his first goal with Utah. He had 2 goals in 4 games with Idaho earlier in the season. Brandon Cutler added a power play goal 12:54 in. J.C. Campagna had an assist in each of Utah's 2 goals in the third period. Fort Wayne's Carl Berglund completed the hat trick with a 200-foot empty net goal with 15 seconds left in regulation.

Fort Wayne was 3 for 6 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 6. The Komets outshot the Grizz 40 to 35.

Komets goaltender Tyler Parks got the win as he saved 32 of 35. Parks got an assist in the empty net goal. He had 2 assists in the weekend series.

3 stars

1. Carl Berglund (Fort Wayne) - 3 goals, 1 assist, +3, 6 shots.

2. Jack Dugan (Fort Wayne) - 1 goal, 3 assists, +3, 4 shots.

3. Connor Corcoran (Fort Wayne) - 2 assists, +1, 6 shots.

