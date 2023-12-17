Oilers Defeat Thunder in Back-And-Forth Game for Third-Straight Win

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Wichita Thunder 4-3 at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.

Tyler Poulsen kicked off the scoring in the opening minute, sticking with an opportunity to beat Georgi Romanov with his team-leading 11th goal 53 seconds in. Topeka native Ryan Finnegan tied the game for his home-state club 13:06 into the game, following up on a puck on the lip of the crease. Just 42 seconds later, Kishaun Gervais restored a one-goal lead with his fifth of the season, giving the Oilers a 2-1 lead headed into the break.

Brayden Watts leveled the game 2-2 3:56 into the middle period with a power-play snipe, wiring the puck from the right circle onto the low glove side. Finnegan closed the period with his second of the afternoon, set up by Watts, giving the Thunder a 3-2 lead with 44 seconds left in the second period.

Davis 'T-Bone' Codd tied the game 3-3 with 5:42 remaining, deflecting an Andy Carroll shot from the low slot to set the stage for a late comeback. Only 55 seconds later, Gervais answered the call, rocketing a wrister from the left circle off a slip pass from Kalvyn Watson to give the Oilers the first regulation win of the season series.

The Oilers head on the road for a weekday tilt against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena

Highlights:

- Both of Kishaun Gervais' goals came less than a minute after the previous score

- Dante Sheriff is on a six-game point streak (2G, 5A)

- Julian Junca is 5-1-0-0 in his last six starts

- Tyler Poulsen is on a five-game point streak (4G, 3A)

- Andy Carroll finished with two assists

- Michael Farren played his first game since sustaining an injury on Nov. 16

- The game was Kishaun Gervais' first multi-goal game as an ECHLer

- Andy Carroll has four assists in his last four games

- With his assist, Jimmy Lodge has not gone longer than one game without a point this season

- Kishaun Gervais has three goals in his last two home games

