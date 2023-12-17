Rabbits Fall for Just the Sixth Time this Season, Upended by Ghost Pirates on Sunday
December 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
SAVANNAH, G.A. - Two Savannah goals in each period were too much for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to handle as they fell 6-1 to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Sunday afternoon at Enmarket Arena.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SAV 2 2 1 3
GVL 0 1 2 4
For the second night in a row, Greenville fell behind in the first period to a teddy bear toss goal, as Alex Swetlikoff scored his third of the season at 12:51 for the 1-0 Savannah lead. After the delay for cleaning up the stuffed animals, the Ghost Pirates scored 14 second of game time later, a Logan Drevitch snapped his sixth of the season into the Greenville net for the 2-0 lead.
Savannah came out of the intermission and drew an early power-play opportunity, a chance which they converted on at the 2:31 mark, as Drevitch netted his second of the game. At 11:44, the Ghost Pirates extended their lead to 4-0, as Simon Pinard scored his 10th of the season. Greenville broke up the shutout at 14:40, as Joe Leahy fired his fourth of the season into the net.
In the third, Savannah re-established its four-goal advantage as Jordan Kaplan deflected his third of the season across the line for the 5-1 Savannah lead. With the Swamp Rabbits net empty, the Ghost Pirates solidified the 6-1 final with Pinard's second of the game at 17:43.
W: Bullion
L: Bednard
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits remain atop the Eastern Conference but fall to 19-6-0-0, while the Ghost Pirates improve to 9-12-3-1.
The Swamp Rabbits return to Bon Secours Wellness Arena to begin a three-game home stand on Wednesday, December 20, as they welcome the Atlanta Gladiators for a 7 p.m meeting.
Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits defenseman Joe Leahy
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 17, 2023
- Rabbits Fall for Just the Sixth Time this Season, Upended by Ghost Pirates on Sunday - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - December 17 - ECHL
- Wichita Signs Western Michigan Product Rome - Wichita Thunder
- Defenseman Nick Leivermann Re-Assigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Perets Recalled to the Carolina Hurricanes - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Closes Road Trip Today in Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Savannah Ghost Pirates (3:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Lose Series Finale in KC - Allen Americans
- Rush Spurn Steelheads 7-4 in Series Finale - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Drop Series Finale to Rush, 7-4 - Idaho Steelheads
- Cutler Scored Twice in Utah's 3-2 Loss at Fort Wayne - Utah Grizzlies
- Craggs Records First Professional Hat Trick as Toledo Trounces Iowa - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Rabbits Fall for Just the Sixth Time this Season, Upended by Ghost Pirates on Sunday
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Savannah Ghost Pirates (3:00pm)
- Richardson Shines with 44 Saves, First Place Rabbits Rally in Comeback Win Over Atlanta
- Reign Recall Jacob Ingham from Greenville
- Swamp Rabbits Remain in First Despite Late Loss to Stingrays