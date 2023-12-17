Rabbits Fall for Just the Sixth Time this Season, Upended by Ghost Pirates on Sunday

SAVANNAH, G.A. - Two Savannah goals in each period were too much for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to handle as they fell 6-1 to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Sunday afternoon at Enmarket Arena.

For the second night in a row, Greenville fell behind in the first period to a teddy bear toss goal, as Alex Swetlikoff scored his third of the season at 12:51 for the 1-0 Savannah lead. After the delay for cleaning up the stuffed animals, the Ghost Pirates scored 14 second of game time later, a Logan Drevitch snapped his sixth of the season into the Greenville net for the 2-0 lead.

Savannah came out of the intermission and drew an early power-play opportunity, a chance which they converted on at the 2:31 mark, as Drevitch netted his second of the game. At 11:44, the Ghost Pirates extended their lead to 4-0, as Simon Pinard scored his 10th of the season. Greenville broke up the shutout at 14:40, as Joe Leahy fired his fourth of the season into the net.

In the third, Savannah re-established its four-goal advantage as Jordan Kaplan deflected his third of the season across the line for the 5-1 Savannah lead. With the Swamp Rabbits net empty, the Ghost Pirates solidified the 6-1 final with Pinard's second of the game at 17:43.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits remain atop the Eastern Conference but fall to 19-6-0-0, while the Ghost Pirates improve to 9-12-3-1.

The Swamp Rabbits return to Bon Secours Wellness Arena to begin a three-game home stand on Wednesday, December 20, as they welcome the Atlanta Gladiators for a 7 p.m meeting.

