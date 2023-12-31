Thunder Sweep Growlers in Front of Another Sellout Crowd

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder swept the Newfoundland Growlers with a 3-1 victory in front of 5,275 fans at Cool Insuring Arena on New Year's Eve to remain in first place in the North Division. The Thunder finished with back-to-back wins and sellout crowds on the weekend.

Newfoundland took a 1-0 lead just 6:34 into the game as Grant Cruikshank fired a one timer by Jeremy Brodeur into the net. The goal was Cruikshank's 13th of the year with assists from Zach O'Brien and Isaac Johnson. The Growlers took the one-goal lead into the intermission with the shots even at ten.

Patrick Grasso tied the game at one with his 13th of the year below the hash marks. Jace Isley set up Grasso and his one timer went through the legs of goaltender Dryden McKay at 5:38 of the second to tie the game 1-1. Isley and Travis Broughman were awarded the assists.

Just over five minutes later, Tristan Thompson walked into the right circle and sent a snap shot over the left shoulder of Dryden McKay for his second of the year. Zach Walker and Jace Isley were given the helpers at 11:46 of the second and the Thunder took a 2-1 lead into the third.

Erik Middendorf added an empty-net goal to seal a 3-1 victory. Jeremy Brodeur picked up the win with 23 saves.

The Thunder return home Friday against Maine at 7 p.m. and Sunday against Trois-Rivieres at 3 p.m. Fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light om Friday and Sunday is the annual Kids Day Game. Special kid-designed jerseys and a FREE postgame skate with the Thunder after the game!

