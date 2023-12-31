Thunder Sweep Growlers in Front of Another Sellout Crowd
December 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder swept the Newfoundland Growlers with a 3-1 victory in front of 5,275 fans at Cool Insuring Arena on New Year's Eve to remain in first place in the North Division. The Thunder finished with back-to-back wins and sellout crowds on the weekend.
Newfoundland took a 1-0 lead just 6:34 into the game as Grant Cruikshank fired a one timer by Jeremy Brodeur into the net. The goal was Cruikshank's 13th of the year with assists from Zach O'Brien and Isaac Johnson. The Growlers took the one-goal lead into the intermission with the shots even at ten.
Patrick Grasso tied the game at one with his 13th of the year below the hash marks. Jace Isley set up Grasso and his one timer went through the legs of goaltender Dryden McKay at 5:38 of the second to tie the game 1-1. Isley and Travis Broughman were awarded the assists.
Just over five minutes later, Tristan Thompson walked into the right circle and sent a snap shot over the left shoulder of Dryden McKay for his second of the year. Zach Walker and Jace Isley were given the helpers at 11:46 of the second and the Thunder took a 2-1 lead into the third.
Erik Middendorf added an empty-net goal to seal a 3-1 victory. Jeremy Brodeur picked up the win with 23 saves.
The Thunder return home Friday against Maine at 7 p.m. and Sunday against Trois-Rivieres at 3 p.m. Fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light om Friday and Sunday is the annual Kids Day Game. Special kid-designed jerseys and a FREE postgame skate with the Thunder after the game!
The 2023-24 regular season schedule is HERE.
Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2023
- Sawchuk, Fish Score Six Goals for 20th Win - Toledo Walleye
- Rassell and Becker Each Score Twice in 5-4 Loss - Idaho Steelheads
- K-Wings Throtle Fuel 7-0 in Front of 4,800 on New Year's Eve - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Put Exclamation Point on 2023 with 4-1 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Giannuzzi Earns a 32 Save Shutout to Complete 3 Game Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- Fuel Struggle in Final Game of 2023 - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Fall to the Icemen - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Sweep Growlers in Front of Another Sellout Crowd - Adirondack Thunder
- Grizzlies Win Second 1-0 Goaltender Duel of Season in Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals Drop Series Finale to Railers on New Years Eve, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Worcester Closes out 2023 with 2-1 Win in Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Transactions - December 31 - ECHL
- Game Notes: December 31 - Iowa Heartlanders at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Rings in New Year Tonight at Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Amid a Five-Game Winning Streak, Mavericks Return Home to a Sellout Crowd Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Host Idaho, 6:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Royals Cap off 2023 with 3 PM NYE Pajama Party Face-Off against Railers - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Win 5-2 on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Fall to Grizzlies 5-2 - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.