Americans Host Idaho, 6:10 PM CST

December 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans right wing Gavin Gould takes a shot against the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans right wing Gavin Gould takes a shot against the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Idaho Steelheads this evening in the final game of the calendar year. The Americans won the series opener 6-2 on Friday and dropped Saturday night's game 5-1. Game time this evening is 6:10 PM CST.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 5:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 6:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 1/3/24 vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM CST

Streak Halted: The Americans three-game winning streak was halted on Saturday night in a 5-1 loss to the Idaho Steelheads. A close 1-0 game after the first period, turned ugly in the second, as Idaho outscored the Americans 4-0 in the period. Five different players scored for Idaho in the game. Former Americans defenseman Matt Register led the way for the Steelheads with a goal and two helpers. Idaho had eight power plays, which is the most by an opponent this season. Idaho cashed in twice with the man advantage. They outshot the Americans 41-20 for the game. The 20 shots were the second fewest by the Americans this season. Four Idaho players had two points or more.

Head-to-Head with Idaho: With the loss on Saturday night, the Steelheads lead the season series 5-2, with today being the final game in Allen this season. The two teams will play a total of 11 times with the final three next month in Idaho.

Crone scores late to extend streak: Hank Crone scored his eighth goal of the season on Saturday night extending his point streak to a season-high 10 games. During the 10-game streak he has five goals and 12 assists.

Season high in penalty minutes: The Americans had a season-high 51 penalty minutes on Saturday night that featured two game misconducts. Ty Fournier was given a game misconduct for boarding. Easton Brodzinski for abuse of officials.

McAuley misses second straight game: American forward Colby McAuley who was injured in practice on Thursday night was absent from the lineup for a second straight game. Americans Head Coach Chad Costello said he could play on Sunday afternoon.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans

Home: 4-8-0

Away: 7-9-1

Overall: 11-17-1

Last 10: 5-5-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (15) Colby McAuley

Assists: (20) Hank Crone and Kris Myllari

Points: (28) Hank Crone

+/-: (+7) Blake Murray

PIM's: (61) Jordan-Ty Fournier

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 11-3-0-1

Away: 11-3-0-0

Overall: 22-6-0-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (20) Mark Rassell

Assists: (22) Matt Register and 3 others

Points: (39) Wade Murphy

+/-: (+21) Ty Pelton-Byce

PIM's (38) Nick Canade

SEASON AND GROUP TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2023-2024. Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.