Amid a Five-Game Winning Streak, Mavericks Return Home to a Sellout Crowd Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena

December 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - After a huge 6-0 shutout victory last night at Wichita, giving them their third five-game winning streak of the season, the Kansas City Mavericks return to Cable Dahmer Arena tonight for the final game of a three-game series with the Wichita Thunder. Puck drop in front of the sold-out crowd is slated for 7:05 PM.

Dating back to 2014, Kansas City has won eight-straight New Year's Eve contests.

Following the game, Mavericks players will hit the ice again for a postgame skate with the fans.

Kansas City currently sits at 22-7-1, marking the best record in the ECHL.

WHO: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Wichita Thunder New Year's Eve game.

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055

WHEN: Tonight at 7 PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.