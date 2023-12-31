Thunder Rings in New Year Tonight at Kansas City

Wichita Thunder forward Jason Pineo faces off with the Kansas City Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes the 2023 portion of the schedule tonight at 7:05 p.m. in Independence against Kansas City.

This is the eighth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 88-66-23 against Kansas City and 41-37-15 on the road against the Mavericks.

Tonight is the final meeting of a three-game mini-series between the two teams. The Mavericks have won the first two on the weekend, taking last night's contest by a 6-0 final.

Last night was the first time this season that the Thunder failed to score on their opponent. Kevin Resop earned his first ECHL shutout, making 35 saves.

Kansas City is in a first-place tie in the Mountain Division with 45 points. The Thunder are in fifth place with 24 points.

After tonight, Wichita and Kansas City won't see each other until the beginning of February. Patrick Curry leads the Mavericks with 36 points.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is tied for 18th in scoring with 28 points...Xavier Pouliot is third among rookies with 51 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for second with five major penalties...Lleyton Moore is second in power play assists for rookies (8) and tied for fourth in power play points for rookies (10)...Wichita is fourth on the power play (25.7%)...Wichita is 5-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-2-2 when leading after one...

MAVS NOTES - Max Andreev is tied for fifth in scoring (35), tied for second in assists (26) and leads all rookies in points...Cade Borchardt is tied for third in assists (25) and tied for sixth in points (33)...Patrick Curry is fourth in scoring (36) and tied for third in shots (115)...Nolan Walker is second in shooting percentage (34%)...Kansas City averages just 8.10 penalty minutes per game...

