Royals Cap off 2023 with 3 PM NYE Pajama Party Face-Off against Railers

December 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game home series with the Worcester Railers on Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM at Santander Arena.

The home game is the Royals' NYE Pajama Party. Fans are encouraged to wear their pajamas to the game! Fans can enjoy $2 concession deals on hot dogs, popcorn and chips, a balloon drop at the game, and all kids aged 12 and under are FREE. Note: For each regularly-priced individual game ticket purchased, adults can add up to two additional free tickets.

During the game, the Royals will be sporting specialty 'New Years Eve' specialty jerseys on the ice! You can bid on your favorite player's game-worn jersey on Hanbid. The online auction ends TONIGHT at 9 PM.

Replica versions of the specialty jersey are available at the Lion's Den Team Store. Visit the online store HERE.

Royals Right Now:

Reading defeated the Railers in overtime, 4-3, on Saturday, December 30 to split the first two games of the three-game series. Matt Brown scored his second overtime game-winning goal in his rookie season. Brown matched his career-high three points in a single game (2g-1a). The win improved Reading's record in overtime to 4-1 and 6-1 in their last seven games.

Reading hoists a 11-13-1-1 record overall and 7-5-0-1 record at home. Brown leads the Royals with 25 points (10g-15a) while forward Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (11).

Scouting the Railers:

Worcester (12-11-3-2) enters Sunday on a five-game point streak after suffering their first loss in their last five games. The Railers have recorded 29 points through 28 games. Forward Ashton Calder leads the Railers in points (26) and goals (13). Forward Blade Jenkins leads the team in assists (16).

Worcester stands ahead of Reading for fifth place in the North Division by five points entering Sunday's series finale.

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

Clothe the Community Night - Jan. 12 vs. Maine - Presented by Community Aid Thrift Stores

Help us collect and provide clothing for our community with Community Aid Thrift Stores

Flyers Affiliation Night - Jan. 13 vs. Maine - Presented by Enersys

Join us in celebrating our affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms!

Gritty appearance

City Edition specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Orange lunchbox

Star Wars / Pediatric Cancer Night - Jan. 27 vs. Wheeling

Join Chewbacca and friends from the Star Wars universe at the arena, and help support the fight against Pediatric Cancer

Appearances from your favorite Star Wars characters

Star Wars specialty jerseys

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Ice Angels team poster

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.