Worcester Closes out 2023 with 2-1 Win in Reading

Worcester Railers forward Ashton Calder reacts after his game-winning goal

Reading, PA - The Worcester Railers HC (13-11-3-2, 31pts) took down the Reading Royals (11-14-1-1, 23pts) on Sunday afternoon by the final score of 2-1 in front of a crowd of 4,730 at Santander Arena. The Railers are back at home against the Trois-Rivieres Lions this Friday, January 5th at 7:05pm.

Joey Cipollone (1-0-1) put Worcester ahead on the power play in the first, while the Railers held the lead for most of the game. Matt Brown (1-0-1) tied the game early in the third before Ashton Calder (1-1-2) scored the game winner, securing 5 out of 6 possible points for the Railers on the weekend.

The Royals jumped out and put several opportunities on net, but John Muse held strong in the first as he had all of Friday night and made 11 saves for Worcester. Joey Cipollone (3rd) broke through on the power play to put Worcester ahead 1-0 after one.

The second brought no goals to either team. John Muse maintained his excellence in net for the Railers, making 15 saves in the period as Worcester was outshot 15-7 in the frame.

Matt Brown (11th) scored the game-tying goal for the Royals 4:31 into the period, making his third straight goal for the Royals against the Railers dating back to Saturday night's game. Ashton Calder (14th) hammered a perfect one-timer top shelf to beat Maier in net for Reading, scoring the game-winning-goal for Worcester with 10:23 left in regulation.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: John Muse (32 saves, 1GA, .970 SV%) 2nd Star: Matt Brown (1-0-1, +1, 5 shots), 1st Star: Ashton Calder (1-1-2, GWG, -1, 1 shot) ... Final shots were 33-16 in favor of Reading... Nolan Maier (7-7-0) made 14 saves on 16 shots for Reading... John Muse (2-0-0) made 32 saves on 33 shots for Worcester, while Kaden Fulcher served as the backup... Worcester went 2-for-3 on the power play while Reading went 0-for-1... Keeghan Howdeshell (DNP), Mike Higgins (DNP), Jack Quinlivan (IR) and Christian Krygier (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Repaci, and Dayan Kuefler each led the Railers in shots with 4.

