K-Wings Throtle Fuel 7-0 in Front of 4,800 on New Year's Eve

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (14-14-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, dominated in every phase behind five multipoint performances and a Hunter Vorva shutout to defeat the Indy Fuel (12-12-4-0) at Wings Event Center 7-0 on Sunday.

Erik Bradford recorded a career-high five points (2g-3a), scored his first short-handed goal of the season and notched his 250th professional assist in the victory.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (4-4-0-0) recorded his second shutout of the season with 30 saves on 30 shots faced.

The K-Wings ripped the game wide open with a four-goal output in 3:37 between the end of the second and start of the third period.

Brad Morrison (5) opened the scoring at the 1:17 mark of the first by throwing a puck out front from the left-wing corner. The puck deflected off the Indy goaltender's stick and their defender before finding its way home.

Bradford(10) doubled Kalamazoo's lead at the 17:57 mark of the second with a backhand flick from just outside the crease. Bradford came streaking in from the point to receive the pass from Derek Daschke (8). Jacob Nordqvist (2) also assisted the goal.

Michael Joyaux (3) found the net with a rocket one-timer from the top of the slot 50 seconds later on a 5-on-3 advantage. Bradford (20) and Josh Passolt (4) picked up helpers on the bullet from Joyaux.

Kalamazoo's outburst continued 36 seconds into the third period when Morrison (6) notched his second multigoal game of the season with a one-timer from the right circle. Bradford (21) earned his third point with the primary assist from below the left circle. Chad Nychuk (2) recorded the secondary assist.

David Keefer (7) scored his first of two goals at the 1:34 mark by knifing in a loose puck from the left crease. The goal came from a sling pass from Passolt (5) in the left corner. Collin Adams (7) recorded the secondary assist and logged his 50th pro point with the apple.

Keefer scored his second goal of the contest at the 7:34 mark by beating the netminder glove-side from the right circle on the power play. Bradford (22) recorded his 250th pro assist by hitting Keefer with a crisp pass from the opposite side. Joyaux (5) catalyzed the play by quickly getting the puck to Bradford from the point.

Mr. 250 capped things off with a short-handed goal at the 12:42 mark by stealing the puck in the neutral zone and converting all alone on the rush.

The K-Wings finished the game 2-for-6 on the power play and a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 36-30.

