ECHL Transactions - December 31

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 31, 2023:

Allen:

Add Grant Hebert, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Leevi Merilainen, G activated from reserve

Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from reserve

Delete Mark Sinclair, G placed on reserve

Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve

Delete William Provost, F traded to Cincinnati

Atlanta:

Add Connor Casparie, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mitch Walinski, F activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve

Delete Carson Gicewicz, F recalled by Milwaukee

Cincinnati:

Add Jack Jeffers, F added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)

Add Nicholas Favaro, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Wideman, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete William Provost, F traded to Maine

Florida:

Add Stanislav Demin, D activated from reserve

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Ethan Keppen, F added to active roster (traded from Maine)

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Jacob Modry, D added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)

Add Ben Freeman, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve

Delete Mark Louis, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)

Idaho:

Add Jeremy Yablonski, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on reserve

Delete Bryan Thomson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/14)

Indy:

Add Cam Gray, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kale Howarth, F recalled by Rockford (a.m.)

Delete Caydon Edwards, G released as EBUG

Jacksonville:

Add Logan Cockerill, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Chad Nychuk, D assigned by Abbotsford (a.m.)

Add Michael Joyaux, D assigned by Abbotsford (a.m.)

Delete Jay Keranen, D placed on reserve

Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve

Delete Justin Taylor, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/16)

Maine:

Add Ethan Ritchie, D assigned by Providence

Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston

Newfoundland:

Add Dryden McKay, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Brandon Osmundson, F activated from reserve

Delete Keaton Jameson, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Mason McCarty, F activated from reserve

Add Nick Parody, D activated from reserve

Delete Riley Ginnell, F placed on reserve

Delete Ty Enns, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Austin Master, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Hoffman, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Alex Swetlikoff, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)

Utah:

Add Josh Wesley, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve

Delete Nathan Burke, F loaned to Ontario

Wichita:

Add Nick Nardella, F activated from reserve

Add Nick Fea, F activated from reserve

Delete Aaron Miller, F placed on reserve

Delete Jamie Rome, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Todd Goehring, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Higgins, D placed on reserve

