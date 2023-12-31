ECHL Transactions - December 31
December 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 31, 2023:
Allen:
Add Grant Hebert, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Leevi Merilainen, G activated from reserve
Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from reserve
Delete Mark Sinclair, G placed on reserve
Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve
Delete William Provost, F traded to Cincinnati
Atlanta:
Add Connor Casparie, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mitch Walinski, F activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on reserve
Delete Carson Gicewicz, F recalled by Milwaukee
Cincinnati:
Add Jack Jeffers, F added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)
Add Nicholas Favaro, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Wideman, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete William Provost, F traded to Maine
Florida:
Add Stanislav Demin, D activated from reserve
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Ethan Keppen, F added to active roster (traded from Maine)
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Jacob Modry, D added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)
Add Ben Freeman, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve
Delete Mark Louis, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/29)
Idaho:
Add Jeremy Yablonski, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on reserve
Delete Bryan Thomson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/14)
Indy:
Add Cam Gray, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kale Howarth, F recalled by Rockford (a.m.)
Delete Caydon Edwards, G released as EBUG
Jacksonville:
Add Logan Cockerill, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Chad Nychuk, D assigned by Abbotsford (a.m.)
Add Michael Joyaux, D assigned by Abbotsford (a.m.)
Delete Jay Keranen, D placed on reserve
Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve
Delete Justin Taylor, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/16)
Maine:
Add Ethan Ritchie, D assigned by Providence
Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston
Newfoundland:
Add Dryden McKay, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Brandon Osmundson, F activated from reserve
Delete Keaton Jameson, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Mason McCarty, F activated from reserve
Add Nick Parody, D activated from reserve
Delete Riley Ginnell, F placed on reserve
Delete Ty Enns, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Austin Master, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Hoffman, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Alex Swetlikoff, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)
Utah:
Add Josh Wesley, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG
Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve
Delete Nathan Burke, F loaned to Ontario
Wichita:
Add Nick Nardella, F activated from reserve
Add Nick Fea, F activated from reserve
Delete Aaron Miller, F placed on reserve
Delete Jamie Rome, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Todd Goehring, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Higgins, D placed on reserve
