Fuel Struggle in Final Game of 2023

KALAMAZOO - The Fuel ended the year 2023 with a tough loss on the road against the Kalamazoo Wings. The momentum was all Kalamazoo all night as they came out on top 7-0 in a blowout.

1ST PERIOD

A tough bounce of the puck gave Kalamazoo an early 1-0 lead just 1:17 into the game. The puck took an errant bounce and popped off the skate of Defenseman Trevor Zins and made its way past an unsuspecting Cam Gray. The goal was awarded to Brad Morrison.

Outside of a crazy bounce of the puck, there was one holding penalty on Collin Saccoman of Kalamazoo at 17:26. The Fuel could not capitalize on the power play and the period ended 1-0 with the shot totals piling up 12-9 in favor of Kalamazoo.

2ND PERIOD

The action started picking up in the second period as the Wings extended their lead by two goals. It took almost 18 minutes but Erik Bradford found the back of the net at 17:57 then Michael Joyaux followed it up 50 seconds later in a 5 on 3 situation. This put the Wings up 3-0 at the end of the period.

The usual Kalamazoo vs. Indy chippiness picked up in the second period with six total penalties, four by the Fuel, and two costly ones coming 36 seconds apart to set up Kalamazoo's third goal opportunity.

The Wings once again outshot the Fuel 15-10 in the second period.

3RD PERIOD

Kalamazoo kept their momentum from the second period rolling right into the third. Brad Morrison finds his second goal of the game just 36 seconds into the period followed right up by David Keefer scoring less than a minute later.

Keefer stayed hot because exactly six minutes later on the power play at 7:34, he scored his second of the night to give Kalamazoo a 6-0 lead. But the Wings weren't done just yet.

Erik Bradford became the third Wings player to score two goals in this game as he found himself on a short-handed breakaway, beating Cam Gray between the legs to give Kalamazoo a 7-0 lead.

At 12:42 in the third period, Zach Driscoll came in relief of Cam Gray.

A couple of late penalties came in at 14:06, one for each team. Cam Hillis and Tanner Sorenson received game misconducts for an altercation, along with Ross MacDougall being called for a roughing minor.

Frustrations fully boiled over when Andrew Bellant and Brad Morrison started throwing fists with just 15 seconds left in the game.

When the tempers died down, the Wings ended the game with a 7-0 rout of the Fuel, outshooting Indy 36-31.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 for Wednesday Night Hockey.

