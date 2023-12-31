Giannuzzi Earns a 32 Save Shutout to Complete 3 Game Sweep

Utah Grizzlies' Dante Giannuzzi on game night

West Valley City, Utah - Dante Giannuzzi saved all 32 shots he saw and Josh Wesley scored Utah's lone goal as they defeated the Tulsa Oilers 1-0 to complete a 3 game sweep at Maverik Center on New Year's Eve.

Josh Wesley gave Utah a 1-0 lead on a 5 on 3 power play goal 11:32 into the contest. That turned out to be the only goal of the contest. Utah was 1 for 6 on the power play and a perfect 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.

Giannuzzi earned his first professional shutout with the Sunday afternoon win. He had 5 career shutouts in the WHL. Utah earned a weekend sweep to conclude the 2023 calendar year. The Grizzlies are 11-6 at home this season. Tulsa's record falls to 13-13-2.

The Grizzlies are on the road for 9 straight games beginning on January 5, 2024 at Newfoundland. Face-off is at 3:30 pm mountain time. Utah's next home game is on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 vs Rapid City at 7:10 pm.

3 stars

1. Dante Giannuzzi (Utah) - 32 save shutout.

2. Josh Wesley (Utah) - 1 goal.

3. Brett Stapley (Utah) - 1 assist.

