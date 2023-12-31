Grizzlies Win Second 1-0 Goaltender Duel of Season in Utah
December 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WEST VALLEY, Utah - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 1-0 to the Utah Grizzlies in the final game of the 2023 Calendar year at the Maverik Center on Sunday evening.
Former Oiler Josh Wesley scored the lone goal of the game 11:32 into the contest with a five-on-three, power-play one timer. Brett Stapely picked up his fourth point on the three-game weekend with the primary assist.
The Oilers outshot the Grizzlies 16-9 in the second period, with Dante Giannuzzi shining in the frame.
Both goalies halted all opportunities in the final period, earning Giannuzzi a 32-save shutout and resulting in a 30-save effort from Tomas Suchanek.
The Oilers continue on the road to start 2024, taking on the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of North Texas Event Center on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 7:05 p.m. Tulsa closes the week with a home-based, three-in-three series against the Rapid City Rush, starting at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5 at the BOK Center. Saturday, Jan. 6 sees the Oilers host the Rush again during the Oilers' annual Alzheimer's Awareness night, benefiting the Alzheimer's Association of Oklahoma. The Oilers close the first week of 2024 with a 4:05 p.m. Sunday Family Funday, presented by Griffin Media on Sunday, Jan. 7.
