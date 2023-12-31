Oilers Fall to Grizzlies 5-2

December 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







WEST VALLEY, Utah - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 5-2 to the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Saturday night.

Adam Berg converted a backhander 30 seconds into the contest, putting the Grizzlies up 1-0 on the second shot of the game. Aaron Aragon extended Utah's lead to 2-0 2:12 later for the final goal of the opening period, a rebound tap-in tally.

Dante Sheriff cut the Grizzlies' lead to 2-1 2:54 into the middle period on a highlight-reel tuck from the end line and beyond Dante Giannuzzi. Kalvyn Watson leveled the game 2-2 2:03 into the second half of the contest, tipping home a point shot from Jarod Hilderman. Cole Gallant broke the deadlock 1:27 later with a power-play one timer - the eventual game winner. Mick Messner put Utah up 4-2 less than two minutes later with a top-shelf snipe from the slot.

Nathan Burke closed the score 5-2 with the lone tally of the final frame, taking advantage of a turnover with 7:22 left.

The Oilers close out the 2023 calendar year with a third consecutive game against the Grizzlies at 4:10 p.m. CT at the Maverik Center tomorrow on New Year's Eve.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.