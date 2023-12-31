Oilers Fall to Grizzlies 5-2
December 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WEST VALLEY, Utah - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 5-2 to the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Saturday night.
Adam Berg converted a backhander 30 seconds into the contest, putting the Grizzlies up 1-0 on the second shot of the game. Aaron Aragon extended Utah's lead to 2-0 2:12 later for the final goal of the opening period, a rebound tap-in tally.
Dante Sheriff cut the Grizzlies' lead to 2-1 2:54 into the middle period on a highlight-reel tuck from the end line and beyond Dante Giannuzzi. Kalvyn Watson leveled the game 2-2 2:03 into the second half of the contest, tipping home a point shot from Jarod Hilderman. Cole Gallant broke the deadlock 1:27 later with a power-play one timer - the eventual game winner. Mick Messner put Utah up 4-2 less than two minutes later with a top-shelf snipe from the slot.
Nathan Burke closed the score 5-2 with the lone tally of the final frame, taking advantage of a turnover with 7:22 left.
The Oilers close out the 2023 calendar year with a third consecutive game against the Grizzlies at 4:10 p.m. CT at the Maverik Center tomorrow on New Year's Eve.
