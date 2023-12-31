Grizzlies Win 5-2 on Saturday Night

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Tulsa Oilers 5-2 on Saturday night at Maverik Center in front of a crowd of 7,346. Cole Gallant led the Grizz with 1 goal and 1 assist and Brett Stapley had 2 assists for Utah, who are now 10-6 at home this season.

Adam Berg got the Grizzlies on the board 30 seconds into the contest. Aaron Aragon extended the lead 2:42 in. Utah led 2-0 after 1 period.

In the second frame Dante Sheriff got the Oilers on the board 2:54 in. Dallas Comeau redirected a Jared Hilderman shot 12:03 in to tie the game. Utah retook the lead for good when Cole Gallant scored a power play goal on a one-timer from the left circle 13:30 in. Mick Messner made it a 4-2 contest as he scored his 9th of the campaign 15:13 in. Utah led 4-2 after 2 frames.

Nathan Burke got his 10th of the season 12:38 into the third period on a pass from Brett Stapley. Utah held on to the 3-goal lead as they have won each of their first 2 contests in the three-game series. Utah went 1 for 4 on the power play and a perfect 5 for 5 on the penalty kill.

Utah goaltender Will Cranley stopped all 13 shots he saw in the first period before he left the game due to injury 16:12 into the contest. Dante Giannuzzi saved 19 of 21 in relief as he won his third game of the season. Tulsa's Tomas Suchanek stopped 23 of 28 in the loss.

The Grizzlies go for the 3-game series sweep on Sunday afternoon at 3:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Cole Gallant (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 1 shot.

2. Adam Berg (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 1 shot.

3. Mick Messner (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 3 shots.

