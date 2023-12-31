Cyclones Fall to the Icemen
December 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones came up short to the Icemen 5-4 inside the Heritage Bank Center on Sunday night. Cincinnati and Jacksonville split the season series 1-1-0-0.
* Cincinnati got off to a great start with two goals just 31 seconds apart in the 1st period. Patrick Polino potted his team-leading 14th goal of the season off a Louie Caporusso feed. Less than a minute later, Nick Isaacson deflected in a Sahil Panwar shot to make it 2-0.
* Jacksonville cut the deficit to one when defenseman Adam Samuellson beat Talyn Boyko. Justin Vaive responded with a rebound goal for the Cyclones to regain the two-goal lead. The Icemen made it 3-2 with a Riley Fiddler-Schultz wrist shot from the high slot.
* In the final period, Jacksonville scored two straight goals from Chris Grando and Craig Martin to go up 4-3. Cincinnati tied it up on the power play when Lee Lapid scored for the second night in a row. Dominick Mersch squeezed a shot past Boyko with 6:30 to go and put Jacksonville back in front 5-4.
Up next, Cincinnati travels to Kalamazoo on Friday January 5th at 7:00pm ET. The Cyclones look to beat the K-Wings on the road for the first time this year.
Up next, Cincinnati travels to Kalamazoo on Friday January 5th at 7:00pm ET. The Cyclones look to beat the K-Wings on the road for the first time this year.
